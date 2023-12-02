A groom who recently shot to social media fame for a virally lavish wedding may soon spend a quarter-century or more behind bars.

Jacob LaGrone, 29, stood in Tarrant County court Thursday accused of opening fire and attacking three police officers in Texas in March. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony in the state. Washington Post,

People reached out to LaGrone’s attorney for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Westworth Village city officials tell WFAA 8 that C. Munoz of the Westworth Village Police Department and C. Wilson and J. of the Westover Hills Police Department. Dunlap, the two were “shot at” while responding to a report of a firearm being discharged. On 14 March 2023.

An indictment obtained by the news station says LaGrone “knowingly and knowingly threatened officers with imminent bodily injury” and “used or displayed a deadly weapon, namely a firearm, during the assault.”

No details were given regarding the location of the incident.

If convicted, LaGrone faces either life in prison or a sentence of not more than 99 years or less than five years. Per dallas morning newsDocuments show the Nashville native was offered a 25-year plea deal by the Tarrant County District Attorney.

People reached out to the bride, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Several outlets have referred to the marriage of Lagrand and Madeleine Brockway as the “wedding of the century”, as the couple reportedly spent $59 million on a five-day celebration in Paris, France.

The pair spared no expense to cover an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch in the Chanel Haute Couture Suite, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House and a reception performance by Maroon 5.

WFAA shared a link to the bride and groom’s wedding registry, which features Herring Lions and Tiger Cub Statues for $735.00, a Michael Feinberg Antique Silver 4pc Tea and Coffee Service for $2,950.00, and a William Yeoward 19-inch Crystal Butterfly Requests for items like. Home for $12,500.00.

HMR Designs shared wedding content on its TikTok account earlier this week, and said it was a “privilege and honor” to “work with the newlywed couple over the past 3 months.”

Brockway, 27, is the daughter of Florida-based Mercedes-Benz dealership owner Bob Brockway. The post, citing his LinkedIn account, says he is a self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth.

