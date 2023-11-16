Viral videos claiming to show pro-Palestinian protests in DC are actually from 2020

Screenshots of 2020 video of protests following George Floyd’s death are being shared , [+] From 2023. Twitter

Many videos went viral late wednesday night claiming to show Pro-Palestinian protesters set fires and clashed with police in Washington DC. But most of the videos were taken out of context, many of which were linked to protests in cities across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the summer of 2020.

“DC protesters turn violent, clash with Capitol Police,” an account known as tracker deepX, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

But the video did not show anything from this year and instead appears to have been taken from this year itself 2020 protests, It is unclear why these old videos are being shared as if they are new.

The Tracker Deep account has relatively few followers, but has gone viral several times by spreading misinformation on Twitter. This proliferation is largely due to its blue checkmark, which can now be purchased by anyone who spends $8. The blue “verification” checkmark allows accounts to be promoted by X’s algorithms, even though the checkmark is otherwise meaningless and does not indicate that the account has been verified by X in any real way.

Tracker Deep has spread misinformation before, such as the Nile River claim turned red with blood, The video shared by the account actually shows a lagoon in Chile that has been turned red by a natural process rather than the fulfillment of some Biblical prophecy, as the account suggests.

In fact, on Wednesday, a protest took place in front of the offices of the Democratic National Committee in Washington DC. Semaphore’s David Weigel posted several videos of the protest and reported that protesters were attempting to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the DNC offices. Weigel posted his videos on YouTube and Xx.

The protesters were reportedly angry at US support for Israel’s war in Gaza. The US gives Israel about $3.8 billion in foreign aid each year, the most of any country, and President Joe Biden wants to give the country another $14 billion.

Several news wire services took photos of the protest at the Democratic National Headquarters on Wednesday night, as you can see in the photo below.

Washington, DC – November 15: Members of the US Capitol Police lead protesters away , [+] The headquarters of the Democratic National Committee during a demonstration against the war between Israel and Hamas on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on November 15, 2023. Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now held a candlelight vigil to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) getty images

According to the Associated Press, the protest was organized by Jewish peace activist groups including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace Action. US Capitol Police told the AP that about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting”, although peace activists disputed that characterization. According to the AP, one protester was arrested for the attack.

Protesters celebrate outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 , [+] Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) associated Press

Support for Israel in the war against Hamas has declined in the US in recent weeks, with only 32% of Americans saying “the US should support Israel” in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. This is down from 41% who said the same in a survey conducted on October 12-13.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed during terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, with another 240 taken hostage. And while Israeli officials say the release of hostages is a major priority, not a single hostage has been freed since Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza. This fact has upset many families of hostages, who believe that the Israeli government is not doing enough to prioritize their loved ones.

About 11,100 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health and the Gaza Ministry of Health. Washington Post, This is approximately 1 in every 200 people in the area.