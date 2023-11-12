Viral video of ‘Hamas tunnels’ is from August and not from Hamas

In the screenshot of the viral video, it is being claimed that Israeli soldiers have raided the tunnels of Hamas. Twitter

Have you seen any videos on social media claiming Israeli troops raided “Hamas tunnels” this weekend? The video, which shows Israeli soldiers looking at weapons and uniforms, went viral on Saturday. But it is not what some people online claim.

The video was shared by an account named alexandrussi4 with the caption, “Israeli soldiers in one of the Hamas tunnels.” And while the account has a relatively modest 30,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video has seen more than 820,000 times,

Screenshot of a tweet falsely claiming to show Hamas tunnels Twitter

In fact, the video predates the current Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7 when terrorists killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and took another 200 hostage. Video originally tweeted 31st August By Israeli writer Hanan Amiur, who explains that the video is from Ramallah, a city in the West Bank. It should be noted that the West Bank is not controlled by Hamas like Gaza.

According to the machine translation, the caption of the original video read, “Caught in Ramallah today.” “A fitting formal illustration to mark the 30th anniversary of Oslo – the most serious and disastrous mistake in the history of the Zionist enterprise.”

Countless fake, misleading and wrongly captioned videos and photos have been circulating on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Xx since October 7. And it doesn’t look like the misinformation and disinformation is going to stop any time soon, as Israel continues to bomb Gaza and thousands of people die.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal that would have freed all women, children and elderly people held hostage by the terrorist group in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, The Guardian reported on Thursday. The Israeli government reportedly rejected this offer, although no new hostages have been freed since the beginning of the Israeli ground offensive on Gaza.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, more than 4,500 of them children. At least 2,700 people are reported to have died, including 1,500 children who are believed to be buried under the debris. It is unclear how many people died immediately under the debris or how long each may have survived before dying of injuries or thirst.