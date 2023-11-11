Viral video of ‘gun’ in Gaza’s Indonesian hospital is actually a baton

An annotated version of a viral video claiming to show someone with a gun that is actually a baton. Twitter/Youtube

A video went viral on Friday claiming to show someone with a rifle inside an Indonesian hospital in Gaza, which was held up as evidence that Hamas is using hospitals as staging grounds for military activity. The video was also being promoted on Israel’s official account X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. But a closer look at the video reveals that it is not a gun. The video actually shows someone with a police baton.

“Footage of Hamas terrorists inside Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” Israel Tweeted In the early morning hours of Friday ET.

“Hamas endangers the sick, Hamas endangers the elderly, Hamas endangers children, Hamas endangers innocent civilians, remember,” the account continued.

But the video that has gone viral was originally tweeted COGAT, short for coordination of government activities in Israel’s territories, was so pixelated that it’s easy to understand why some people thought it looked like a gun. A higher resolution version of the video, available on Al Jazeera’s YouTube page, makes it clear that there are no guns. This is a stick.

The video has been viewed by more than 4.5 million people as of this writing, and has become the latest example of an online war on information that has intensified since the terrorist attacks against Israel by Hamas on October 7. The number of people killed in those attacks was about 1,200, which has been revised down from the originally believed 1,400. israel time,

Israeli officials say Hamas is using civilian locations such as hospitals and schools for military operations. But the Indonesian hospital – so named because it was built with Indonesian charity funds – denies it is being used for military purposes.

“What Israel has accused us of could be a precondition for them to attack the Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” Srbini Abdul Murad, head of the charity that built the hospital, said in Jakarta this week. israel time,

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, at least 4,237 of them children, and while the White House has signaled it would like to see greater care for protecting civilian life in Gaza, the Biden administration has signaled Not given that he will do anything to stop the current campaign of daily violence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday that “too many Palestinians have been killed” and that he would like to see more aid reaching innocent people in Gaza.

“Much more needs to be done to protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches them,” Blinken said. new York Times,

The White House is still moving forward on a $14 billion emergency aid package to Israel, the largest financial aid the US has given to any country in the world, on top of the $3.8 billion the US already sends to the country annually. There is help.

Why is so much money being sent to Israel?

“A lot of ordinances are being used. A lot of military vehicles are going to be used or damaged,” said Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California. Time This week magazine. “War is expensive.”