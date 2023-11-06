Viral video of ‘fake’ dead Palestinians is actually from Malaysia in August

Screenshots of a video that has gone viral on Twitter with the false claim that it is from Gaza. , [+] The video is from at least August and appears to be from Malaysia. TikTok/Instagram/Twitter

A video showing Palestinians “faking” their own deaths went viral on Sunday, receiving more than 1.2 million views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. But this video is not about Israel-Hamas war. In fact, the video is originally from August and does not appear to be from the Middle East.

One account dubbed, “We are happy to report that his condition has now recovered.” Mossad: satirical yet wonderfulWrote on Sunday.

And while the satirical article did not explicitly say that the video depicted Palestinians in Gaza, that was clearly the implication, based on reactions in the hundreds of comments.

A video tweeted that falsely suggested that Palestinians were faking their deaths. Twitter

Other accounts on X also shared the video sarcastic caption Like, “Another miracle! Praise the Lord!” That tweet has been viewed more than five lakh times as of the publication of this post.

What does the video actually show? The video can be traced to a Malaysian-based TikTok account called @metjetak19, which originally posted the video on August 19, several months before the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis, prompting Israel and The current war between Israel had begun. Hamas in Gaza. The account posts exclusively in the Malay language, although it is not entirely clear whether it was the first account to post the video.

From there, the video was also shared on the Instagram account of a Malaysian radio station called Zayan.my, which reposted the video on October 27. The radio station credited the younger account and made a joke about how the person in the video must be taking a nap because they have a pillow.

The video appears to show an instructional course on funeral management in Malaysia, which many have suggested user on x, but something I was unable to independently verify. But the existence of the video on TikTok in August, long before the current war in Gaza began, certainly confirms that there was no intention to deceive people about what was happening in the video.

If you look closely, there are also several signs that it was part of an educational display, like you can see a digital projector and a screen on a tripod. There is also an instructor seen wearing a headset microphone. The rear windows also overlook a lake or pond with lush greenery, more in line with Malaysia than Gaza.

Janaza Management Course is an educational course on how to properly manage a Muslim funeral. Malaysia has about 63% Muslims.

Since the beginning of the Israel–Gaza war, many fake and misleading videos and images have been posted on both sides of the conflict. But some have suggested that Palestinians are faking their deaths in a conspiracy theory known as Pellywood – a play on the words Palestine and Hollywood. However, there is no doubt that Palestinians, including many civilians, are dying in this war, as stated by independent observers such as the United Nations. At least 72 UN aid workers have been killed since the start of the Israeli bombing campaign.

But Israeli officials dispute the fact that civilians are dying, with Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog suggesting on Face the Nation on Sunday that no one actually knows the number of civilians killed.

Herzog said, “I would be very careful, very careful, in estimating those numbers because neither you nor I know how many of them are armed terrorists and how many of them are civilians.”

“So let’s be very careful about that, because I don’t know how many of them are terrorists, and our military says it kills many terrorists in armed conflicts, so let’s be very careful about that.”

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed, 4,008 of whom are children.