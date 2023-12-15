Viral TikTok sparks interest in Southwest Airlines' policy for plus-size passengers

WATCH: Teacher’s TikTok series shows the realities of traveling as a plus-size person

For decades, Southwest Airlines has helped larger-than-life travelers fly comfortably by offering extra space for free. But after a now-viral video appeared to show the policy in action, some passengers criticized the carrier on social media.

The Dallas-based airline has a “customer of size” policy that allows overweight passengers whose body does not fit in a seat to get the “required number of seats” for free – a limit delineated by the armrest. .

Southwest Airlines says on its website, “We have a policy dating back more than 30 years designed to meet the seating needs of customers who require more than one seat and those onboard The comfort and safety of all occupants is protected.”

In an email statement to ABC News, Southwest Airlines public relations representative Tiffany Valdez pointed to the existing policy, writing, “This has always been our policy and nothing has changed recently.”

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City on November 10, 2022.

Southwest Airlines customer size policy explained

The low-cost carrier, known for its open-seating planes, gives plus-size customers two ways to access the benefits without any of the cost.

The first is to proactively “purchase the required number of seats prior to travel to ensure an additional seat is available,” which the airline says “serves as notification of a particular seating requirement and allows us to provide the number ” The number of seats filled onboard.” After the trip is complete, those passengers can contact Southwest “for a refund of the cost of excess seating.”

Second, passengers who “prefer not to purchase additional seats in advance” may purchase a seat and discuss their seating needs with a gate agent prior to departure. “If it is determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you will be given a complimentary additional seat.”

Viral TikTok praises Southwest’s policy for plus-size passengers

In a video that recently went viral on TikTok, plus-size style content creator and self-identified “fat solo traveler” Kimberly Garris explained in detail how she used the policy.

First, Garris is seen talking to a Southwest agent at the departure gate asking him to use the “size customer” policy.

“You’ll get pre-boarding and a free extra seat at no charge. Even on fully booked flights,” Garris wrote in onscreen text in the video. “Southwest is the only airline with this policy for customers of this size. It should be the industry norm.”

Garris wrote in the caption of her video that she also requested a seatbelt extender before entering the plane to sit in a window seat and placing another ticket on the seat next to hers.

He wrote, “If anyone tries to sit in it, let me tell them that I have two seats booked.” “To be honest, I would never have been approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane.”

Garris shared additional details, as reported on the Southwest website, which further explains the terms like this: “You must use it at the departure gate when you begin your journey. If you use it outside If you don’t use it to go backwards you can’t use it in flight.”

Reaction to Southwest Airlines’ customer size policy

While many, including Garris, praised Southwest for adopting a “fair and humane way to let obese passengers fly with respect”, others have complained, claiming that the policy glamorizes obesity.

Other critics chimed in on Southwest’s takedown on social media, as the airline appears to have no formal policy of offering extra space for free to long-haul customers, or those who need extra space for medical equipment. .

Smith Collection/Getty Images, File

Wide angle, interior of the cabin of a Southwest Airlines jet aircraft during boarding procedures, Oakland, Jan. 5, 2020.

“I’m 6’7″. Really curious if this would apply to me,” one person posted on Twitter

Asked for additional comment on the recent social media response, a representative for Southwest Airlines wrote in a follow-up email statement: “This policy serves customers who have a great need for extra space, and it is important to convey that. “This policy applies to a very small percentage of our overall customer base. We have seen no evidence that the policy inconveniences other customers.”

As for Garris, the content creator addressed the backlash in a separate TikTok video this week, saying, “So many people are upset. It’s their policy. It’s their airline. They can choose what they want to do.”

Source: www.goodmorningamerica.com