Viral ‘plastic-eating’ boat removes 3 tonnes of trash per hour: ‘It’s really great’

A simple solution to ridding our oceans of plastic waste is going viral after climate-positive content creator Sam Bentley explains the brilliant technique.

In his video, Bentley explains how Manta, a plastic-eating boat from ocean pollution prevention organization The Sea Cleaners, works.

He describes how Manta is capable of running for up to 20 hours a day thanks to a mix of solar and wind power, as well as a waste-to-energy conversion unit on the boat, which can make fuel from plastic collected by the ship. ,

It can remove approximately three tons of waste from the water every hour, which is then transported on conveyor belts to be sorted into different material categories, including plastic, glass and aluminum, which can be recycled back on land.

Bentley also noted that the organization has installed a crane to help lift larger polluting items from the water, and it has small boats to lift plastic waste in shallow waters.

This is a really impressive use of technology to take action against the problem of plastic pollution, which is leaking toxic chemicals into the water supply and causing a build-up of microplastics that can be ingested by marine organisms and Can harm marine habitats. Sea Cleaners says 1.5 million marine animals die every year due to plastic pollution.

Commenters on the TikTok version of Bentley’s video were stunned and fascinated by the Manta’s abilities.

“Promoting this because it’s really cool,” one user said, while another said, “It’s brilliant.”

Another user commented, “Thank you for spreading positivity and making people smile.”

According to The Sea Cleaners, 380 million tons of plastic are produced annually worldwide, 50% of which are single-use products.

The organization says up to 32% of plastic waste ends up in nature, and the ocean is particularly at risk, with nine to 14 tonnes of plastic waste entering the ocean every year.

This new technology, especially if more ships are built, could reduce these levels dramatically.

But cutting back on plastic manufacturing and use is perhaps more essential. Most plastics are made from dirty energy sources like oil, producing high levels of planet-warming gases in the material’s manufacture. And since toxic materials are used to make plastic, humans are at risk of many health problems if they are exposed to it regularly.

Meanwhile, plastic does not degrade naturally after remaining in the environment for hundreds of years.

While manta is a great way to clean up plastic pollution that already exists, reducing our reliance on this material can help prevent the damage it causes.

Source: www.thecooldown.com