Viral photos of Hamas leaders that have been accused of being AI fakes are actually very badly exaggerated

Pixelated low-resolution original photo (left) and "improved" and "higher resolution" image It's being mistakenly said to be completely AI-generated (right) after going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ynet News

Photos of the Hamas leadership enjoying a “luxurious life” went viral on Friday, but many Internet users noticed something strange in the images. The images appeared to be fake, bearing all the hallmarks of having been created with artificial intelligence software. But they are real images, they were simply run through an image “upscaler” under the mistaken belief that it would give them higher resolution. Result? They look like they were created with AI.

Photos of the Hamas leadership went viral on Friday after Hananya Naftali published them on the social media platform X. As of this writing the images have been viewed by over 13 million people.

“Dear Palestinians, while the leaders of Hamas are living luxurious lives and enjoying the good life, they ask you to sacrifice yourselves and your children,” Naftali Tweeted,

But, as I suspected, Neftali confirmed to me over email on Saturday that the images had been run through an image “upscaler” online, with the mistaken belief that they would look better.

“I took these photos from Ynetnews articles from 2014. These pictures were also broadcast on television at that time. Since the photos are of low quality, I increased the resolution but did not apply any digital filters to them,” Naftali told me by email on Saturday.

Websites that promote the ability to “upscale” images are actually using artificial intelligence tools in an effort to make them look better, and this is a problem for those who don’t understand the technology they are using. Understand. Even good online tools can fake such low resolution images. And with all the new tools like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion that have emerged that allow users to create incredibly life-like images using nothing but text prompts, many people are wary about fake images.

I tried it myself using the first Google result for “upscale images” from a website called upscale.media. I ran the lower resolution images from Ynetnews through the upscaler and got similar results, as you can see below. This makes them look fake.

The original pixelated image (left) and the image run through upscaling software at an attempt Make it "High Resolution" (right) Ynet News

You can’t really “increase the resolution” on a photo in a meaningful way. What’s really happening, in simple terms, is that a computer program is trying to fill in the knowledge gaps it thinks there should be. I’ve explained this problem before when it comes to bad old 19th century movies. People believe that we can actually “fix” those old movies, and in some cases make them look better. But in other cases, they may actually look worse. And even if they look better, they may provide new details that didn’t exist in the real world because of what the computer thinks looks best.

One way to visualize what is happening with pixels is to imagine that you have two dots on a piece of paper. The computer program wants to fill in the line between those points, but it doesn’t know whether it’s a crooked line, a straight line, or what color the line is, etc. The computer program fills in what it thinks the line should look like, and in some cases, it makes the bigger picture look better. But sometimes, if the program doesn’t have enough information to guess what the line looks like, it can look like a jumbled mess. And the same thing happened here.

When I explained the situation to Naftali and why people think they’re AI-generated, he stopped short of answering my questions, including which website he used to try to improve the images. Was. If I get a response I will update this post.

It’s no surprise that people are on high alert about fake images given what we’ve seen this year. There was a viral photo of the Pope wearing a giant white puffer jacket, there was a viral photo of Rand Paul wearing a robe, and there were fake photos of Donald Trump with Martin Luther King Jr. The Republican National Committee even aired an ad using AI. -Images created to attack President Joe Biden in April.

And as I wrote at the beginning of this war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, there were already photos being circulated that did not show what they were supposed to show.

The long and short of it: The images published by Neftali are genuine and date from 2014 or earlier. They have simply been run through a computer program which many people think can actually make the images appear higher resolution.