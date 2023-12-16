Viral photos of Donald Trump talking about deadly lemonade are fake

A fake screenshot of Donald Trump talking about Killer Lemonade and President Joe Biden. Twitter

Several screenshots went viral on Friday showing Donald Trump talking about the controversy surrounding Panera’s lemonade. Trump appears to be discussing the highly caffeinated lemonade that has been blamed for the deaths of two people, and even insinuating that Joe Biden was somehow responsible . But the pictures are completely fake. Trump never said this.

The screenshots included captions that made it appear as if Trump was saying, “Everything is worse under Biden. Even lemonade is killing people. did you see? People drink lemonade and die.”

The second screenshot of the series says, “Lemonade didn’t kill you when I was president. It was delicious and fun to drink. We loved lemonade, didn’t we?”

The third screenshot continues with “We did, but not under Biden.” Bacon is more money. Gas is more money. There’s more money in lemonade and it kills you.

The final screenshot appears to show Trump saying, “When life gives you lemons, Joe Biden smacks you with lemons.”

The photos appear to be from Trump’s recent speech in Coralville, Iowa, but the transcript of that speech shows Trump never said anything about lemonade. The entire speech is available to watch on YouTube, where you can see that Trump never mentioned lemonade. The screenshot was simply photoshopped to make it look like he said it.

Where did these altered screenshots originate from? They appear to be the work of Keaton Petty, a comedian who frequently goes viral on have built. The jokes were so popular that Patty published a book of fake AI creations in 2020, titled, “I Forced an AI to Write This Book.”

Patty did not immediately respond to emailed questions Friday evening, but I will update this post if I hear back. But if you saw the screenshots being spread by Trump Other accounts on X Or even competitive Bluesky, you’re not alone. Patty’s tweet has been viewed 1.3 million times at the time of this writing, but those screenshots are being shared by others on various social networks.

One reason the fake screenshots are so popular probably has to do with the way they capture Trump’s cadence. You can almost hear the words in Trump’s voice, even though he never said them. However, that last line about life supposedly handing you lemons is a bit clever for the real Trump, who has struggled with a number of mistakes lately.

Oddly, Trump recently blamed artificial intelligence for making him look bad, suggesting that many of his verbal quips were the product of AI software. But Trump actually messed up a number of claims recently, including the claim that he defeated Barack Obama to win the presidency in 2016. Trump actually defeated Hillary Clinton. Obama was not eligible to become President again because he had already served two terms.

X has a program called Community Notes where users can fact-check various claims on the social media service. But a major drawback is that it is often slow to respond to false information, jokes or not. For example, this tweet is spreading like wildfire and has not yet been fact-checked by Community Notes, meaning it may have been seen by millions of people before it finally got some proper context.