Viral photo of Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized is actually fake

A fake AI-generated image of hospitalized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disappeared , [+] Viral on TikTok. TIC Toc

Have you seen the photo that shows Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized? This picture has gone viral on TikTok and has been viewed more than 3 million times. But this is completely fake. The image appears to have been created using AI software.

“Urgent and important: Benjamin Netanyahu is in intensive care,” one of the viral TikTok posts said.

But there is no evidence at all that Netanyahu has been hospitalized. In fact, on Tuesday, when this fake photo was going viral on TikTok, Netanyahu was giving an interview to David Muir of ABC News.

BBC fact-checker Shayan Sardarizadeh First to refute This particular image, but there are countless other fake images that have been flooding social media since the beginning of the current war between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7 when the terrorists killed 1,400 people in Israel .

Actually, this is not the first time that someone has claimed on social media that Netanyahu is ill. Since the night of October 7, the day the terrorist attack took place, a Twitter account was already spreading fake news that Netanyahu was ill. That account has since been suspended.

While a fake photo of Netanyahu in the hospital is going viral this week, misleading posts about Netanyahu’s health have also surfaced that are based on outdated information. For example, Netanyahu actually had a health concern in July, which was widely reported at the time. But some people on TikTok have been spreading old news this week to make it seem like Netanyahu is currently having health problems. Again, there is no evidence that Netanyahu has any health problems at this time.

Israel is engaging in ground operations in Gaza this week and Israeli officials have told the public to prepare for a long war. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes since the war began, according to the Associated Press and the Gaza Health Ministry. Of these, more than 4,100 are children.