Viral photo falsely claimed to show man who stabbed Derek Chauvin

John ‘Shelby’ Amos II (left), a 71-year-old man who is being misidentified on several websites , [+] John Terscak, 52, the man who allegedly stabbed Derek Chauvin (right) 22 times in federal prison. Twitter/Reddit/Minnesota Department of Corrections

A photo depicting the man who recently stabbed Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, is circulating widely online. Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by former gang member John Tersak while both were in federal prison in Arizona. But the picture which has gone viral does not have Tersak. This is just a businessman who recently passed away in Georgia.

The photo is becoming the most popular on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was tweeted by an account on Saturday. @superloafcat,

“This guy stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times?? Dude met the kindest, sweetest looking guy,” the tweet read.

That tweet alone has been viewed over 350,000 times at the time of writing and is clearly gaining momentum on the site. Unfortunately, the crowdsourced fact-checking program Community Notes has not yet determined that the tweet is false.

The image has also appeared on Reddit and a website called Celebs Week, which has also misidentified the person in the photo. Other X accounts haven’t gotten as much exposure shared image Misidentifying it as Tersak, however, it appears that more blue checkmark accounts have begun distributing the image – a problem because anyone who paid $8 for a blue checkmark is now eligible for X’s algorithm. Is artificially promoted by.

Using a reverse-image search tool I was able to determine that the photo actually shows John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, a 71-year-old man who died in Georgia this week. According to an obituary published on the website of WTVM in Georgia, Amos was a longtime member of the board of directors of the Aflac Insurance Company. And Amos had nothing to do with the Chauvin stabbing.

Tercek, 52, a former Mexican Mafia gang member, is currently serving a 30-year sentence and has been charged this week with attempted murder in the stabbing death of Chauvin. I couldn’t find any indication that prison officials had released any recent photos of Terskak anywhere online.

Chauvin was found guilty of both violating George Floyd’s civil rights and second-degree murder after the police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes while bystanders begged him to stop. Floyd complained he couldn’t breathe and viral footage of his death sparked national protests over police brutality against black people during the summer of 2020.

It’s unclear why a 71-year-old businessman in Georgia would be misidentified as a gang member in federal prison, but it should be noted that the photo going viral has been flipped horizontally, which shows That it was done intentionally. Reverse image tools like TinEye, Google Images and Yandex Images sometimes have difficulty identifying a horizontally flipped photo, making it harder for the average person to check for false claims online.

Side-by-side shown is the original photo and a version that was flipped horizontally, creating , [+] Difficult to identify with online image tools. Twitter/WTVM

As you can see in the side-by-side image above, whoever first spread this image with factually incorrect information about who it featured needs to be flipped before it can be shared widely. . Unfortunately, it’s not clear who did it or why they did it. But here on the internet, sometimes people just love to spread chaos.

But whatever the motivation, images and videos containing false or misleading information have been spreading like wildfire this year. To name a few recent examples, there were screenshots shared by former President Donald Trump this week that appeared to show the wife of New York Judge Arthur Angoron saying negative things about Trump. The judge’s wife has denied showing his online activity in the screenshots. There was also viral hysteria over a car explosion at the US-Canada border, with some right-wing influencers claiming it was Muslim terrorists who were headed to New York. Actually, the people in the car were traveling from America to Canada And the FBI said there was no evidence of terrorism.

And with the Israel-Hamas war resuming after a week-long ceasefire, I’m seeing more blatant misinformation going viral than ever before. It’s not always clear why someone is sharing bad information online. But the sheer volume of misinformation and disinformation in 2023 could drive any viral fact-checker to despair.