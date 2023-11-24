Viral $16 McDonald's meal may explain voters' anger at Joe Biden

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

On December 20, 2022, Topper went to a McDonald’s in the town of Post Falls, Olive, Idaho, and ordered a limited edition “Smokey” Double Quarter Pounder BLT with fries and a Sprite. The meal cost $16.10, and he posted the receipt on TikTok.

Even though she ordered a novelty item, Olive’s video about her $16 McDonald’s order went viral, receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Following McDonald’s recent revenue report, the same post went viral again earlier this month, with at least a half-dozen news outlets picking up the story of Olive’s expensive patty, including the Washington Examiner, the New York Post, and Newsmax. A YouTube video this month, which received 2 million views, incorrectly described it as a “Big Mac meal” that costs $16. Posts on Reddit, the conservative site Twitch and elsewhere linked the cost to President Biden’s economic management: According to the theory, inflation has gotten so out of control that the price of a fast-food burger is approaching $20.

The economy is growing rapidly, but inflation is troubling Americans

The stories soon reached the White House Office of Digital Strategy, which turned the meme into one of many exaggerated examples of the country’s economic problems, said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to reflect internal discussions. Tracked as. In fact, inflation has been steadily declining, and last week the government reported that price rises in October had once again slowed. The average Big Mac price nationally this summer was $5.58, up from $4.89 — or about 70 cents — before Biden took office, according to an index maintained by the Economist. That’s more than 10 percent, but it’s not $16.

And yet 11 months ago an unusual price from a store in Idaho was bouncing through people’s social media feeds as if it explained the entire economy. One Democratic official, who spoke on condition of anonymity describing private conversations, said: “What we should do is ask the president or Charles E. Schumer to send out a tweet saying, ‘Hey, most Big Macs are like this. Aren’t they expensive?’ It would look ridiculous.” A McDonald’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Big Mac conundrum reflects what Biden aides and senior Democratic officials consider one of his toughest challenges ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Even though inflation has dropped to a manageable 3 percent, and though the labor market remains hot amid strong growth, voters still don’t like the economy, and they blame the president.

Inflation declined in October, the latest sign of slowdown in the economy.

Tackling this discontent — and understanding what’s driving it — has become a central priority for the White House and Democratic lawmakers, sparking fierce debate among economists, pollsters and other experts.

As the administration tries to figure out how to improve its economic messaging, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has met with top communications and economic officials over the past several weeks, according to two people familiar with internal matters. Have held internal meetings. Remain anonymous to describe discussions. (A White House spokeswoman declined to comment.)

Former President Donald Trump has made mocking Biden’s economic performance one of his core campaign messages, raising the stakes even higher for the White House.

The administration is confused about how to respond to the negative vote.

On the one hand, administration officials say Biden deserves more credit for his economic accomplishments — a booming job market; substantial wage increases for low-income workers; Rapid economic growth – They say this is a result of their 2021 economic stimulus and other legislative measures. Many strategists and party officials argue that Americans will not give Biden credit for those accomplishments if the president and his aides don’t talk about them.

a job? check. A place to live? Not so much.

Asked by CNBC on Monday about young voters’ economic frustrations with the president, Treasury Secretary Janet L. “I’m aware of that, and I think it’s our job to explain to Americans what President Biden has done to reform,” Yellen said. economy.”

And yet some aides are uneasy about Biden stimulating the economy in a way that seems out of step with the public’s frustrations. White House officials are not quick to dismiss the pain of inflation, which Yellen also emphasized on Monday, and some voters find the suggestion that they do not view their circumstances elitist and condescending. Some pollsters and other Democrats say that rather than risk appearing out of touch, Biden should focus more on criticizing big corporations and Republicans for making the economic circumstances of average Americans worse.

“There’s a huge divide internally over whether we would claim success or try to make comparisons with the Republicans,” said one Democratic adviser, who urged White House officials to stop touting economic achievements and its Instead it is motivated to influence the GOP’s economic plans. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. “I don’t know how long we can keep doing this and expect a different outcome.”

At the heart of this debate is the extent to which social media and perceptions, rather than actual conditions in the economy, are driving voter anger.

There is at least some evidence that the digital world is painting a bleaker picture than the statistics support.

Brendan Gahan, a digital marketing consultant, said TikTok’s data shows that conversations around #economycollapsing peaked last month with millions of views — even as inflation dropped significantly. Despite this, growth remained strong and unemployment remained near record lows.

TikTok is full of misinformation or misinformation about the economy. In September a video with 2.3 million views said there was “silent depression”. Another video from this summer, with 2.1 million views, falsely claimed, “We have the lowest purchasing power we’ve ever had in American history,” and claimed inflation-adjusted wages are lower than they were then. . (Disposable income per capita is, in fact, five times higher than it was in 1930.) A third video, with 1.8 million views, similarly falsely claimed, “We currently earn less than at height It’s been the Great Depression.” There are dozens of such videos on TikTok and YouTube making similar false claims.

Brian Hanley, CEO of Bullish Studios, a financial media company that works with content creators, said that no matter how supportive the charts and numbers are, it will be difficult for Biden to overcome this narrative. provide.

“We live in a post-man world, and people trust [including the president] This will lead to even more engagement, Hanley said, and more engagement equals more money.

Some economists believe that these types of comments are not only wrong but also dangerous. They have been stunned by polling data on Biden’s economic approval and consumer sentiment surveys, where the results during the Biden administration are similar to the Great Recession, when unemployment was three times higher than it is now. These economists fear that these exaggerated stories will ultimately lead to worse outcomes – perhaps helping Trump win re-election – and it is important to make clear that this is in many ways one of the best recoveries in modern American history. They also express confusion as to why consumers continue to spend so heavily if pessimism is driven by economic insecurity.

Post-ABC poll: Biden faces criticism on economy, immigration and age

The White House official said the administration is working with TikTok creators to tell positive stories about Biden’s economic leadership, as well as with social media platforms to counter misinformation.

“Throughout the history of time people have bought burgers at the wrong price, and that includes economists. All other times, we look at our burgers and our bill and say, ‘Wow, I wish I had done more adding and subtracting,’” said Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan. “However, at the present time, we instead say, ‘Wow, I hate this economy.’ “People are viewing everything they buy through that lens.”

Will Stancil, a research fellow at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity, said the problem goes far beyond TikTok, noting that the media also focuses disproportionately on negative news. He said Republican voters turned on the economy as soon as Biden was elected — hardly a sign of the underlying conditions.

Stancil argued that it is not a conspiracy theory to believe that the media ecosystem has distorted people’s views, especially given how difficult it is to assess nationwide economic conditions from one’s own personal experience. Is.

“It has a lot to do with the social and media environment that young people live in. People’s views about things like the economy – which they can’t experience directly – are shaped by what they’re hearing from other people It’s being constructed from what you hear from your peers, trusted sources and the news media, etc.,” Stancil said, arguing that although people may have their own experiences of the economy, they are personal. “People begin to incorporate it into their worldview.”

And yet other experts and even some Democratic officials see political danger in this approach, partly because voter dissatisfaction — even if occasionally overstated rhetoric, especially on the Internet — stems from the real deterioration in people’s conditions. Is inspired.

Inflation has subsided, but prices continue to rise, and wages remain below their pre-pandemic trajectory. With trillions of dollars in COVID aid expiring and evictions and student loan payments resuming, millions of voters suddenly find themselves in a worse financial situation than a year ago.

In fact, from 2015 to 2021, more than half of the country’s disposable income saw an increase compared to the previous year. But with inflation and the disappearance of Covid aid, these numbers have reversed. In 2022, at the same time voters expressed displeasure over the economy, nearly 60 percent see their income declining compared to the previous year, according to Matt Bruenig, founder of the People’s Policy Project, a think tank that supports expanding the welfare state. ,

Breunig wrote, “The insistence that the economy is obviously good and that complaints against it are rooted in bad motivations or constant goalpost-moving is really just lazy punditry.”

other issues too Fueling economic despair: High interest rates have put the dream of home ownership out of reach for millions; Rents are rising for everyone else; and persistently high prices of groceries, among other factors.

As inflation has eased, wages have begun to rise a little faster than prices — but compared to the trajectory before the pandemic, wages adjusted for inflation are well below where they should be, according to Jason Furman’s calculations. Joe is a Harvard economist who has served as a. Top officials of the Obama administration. (The numbers fluctuate depending on which pre-pandemic years are used for comparison.)

Jordan Uhl, a content creator and progressive activist, said it’s no surprise that TikTok — disproportionately populated by young people and those working hourly wages — reflects dissatisfaction with the economy.

“There’s this cadre of numbers-crunching paperwork-obsessed people who are convinced that if a report says inflation is slowing, it means everything is great and everyone who feels anything different is either Is lying or has been brainwashed by TikTok,, He said. “The idea that people are simply making it up or are misled about their material situations is absurd.”

Zaid Admani, a content creator with nearly 400,000 followers who posts on finance and economic topics, said people are increasingly learning about financial concepts on TikTok — but many have a very negative view of the country’s economic outlook.

“People are feeling a sense of fear,” he said.

