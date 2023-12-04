Vinod Khosla reveals how much money his venture firm had at stake before Sam Altman's reinstatement at OpenAI

There are few venture capitalists who enjoy Silicon Valley celebrity status like Vinod Khosla. After walking off the stage from an interview at a startup pitching competition in downtown San Francisco on Friday, Khosla was immediately accosted by dozens of entrepreneurs who were elbowing him to introduce themselves (and this reporter, who asked him for the full list). Was curious to ask) Question about Sam Altman).

Khosla took a half-dozen selfies on the way out, and answered questions politely — with smiles, nods and cheers, as he was greeted with fast-paced company explanations and a steady stream of business cards. .

I finally caught up with him for a few minutes as he slipped through the crowd, hoping to get some answers to the question that has been on all of our minds for the past two weeks: Is there any new information about has come forward Why Why did OpenAI’s board fire Sam Altman in the first place?

Khosla politely declined to answer. “I can’t talk about it,” he told me, though he declined someone’s offer to take himself away from me, allow me to go up the escalator with him, and ask me to send him an email. Said. (Vinod, if this newsletter comes to you, I still hope we can set up a time to talk!)

Khosla didn’t share much about the OpenAI saga on stage Friday, which I attribute to a moderator who asked him a question about OpenAI and never mentioned anything about Sam Altman in the 36-minute discussion. Khosla was asked a question about OpenAI, to which he quickly responded and explained how big a bet he had made on the GPT maker as its first VC investor. In 2019, Khosla Ventures wrote a $50 million check to OpenAI, he said, though he noted that it was “almost impossible to do due diligence” because OpenAI had such an unusual governance structure.

“The biggest bet I’ve made is doubling any initial investment I’ve made in the last 40 years,” Khosla said. This, he said, was due to his early conviction about how AI would change everything. “We stand by that conviction,” he said Friday.

It is noteworthy that, just a few weeks ago, Khosla’s entire stake in OpenAI was at stake. In Khosla’s profile published on Friday, Information Specified that Khosla Ventures took a 5% stake in the AI ​​developer in 2019, which is now worth billions of dollars with a pending tender offer (which, by the way, is still in the works, someone involved tells me). If Altman had not returned to OpenAI under threat of almost all of its employees walking off the job in protest of Altman’s firing, VCs could have easily seen their shares in the company become worthless. In that profile, Khosla said he realized he had made a mistake when his company made the investment without discussing or considering whether the nonprofit’s board actually oversees the for-profit enterprise, not That Altman. “To be honest, I had such a close relationship with Sam that I thought there was no risk of something like this happening. I probably should have worried about it. But I didn’t do that,” he said.

It’s still unclear how things will play out in OpenAI, as changes are still underway. OpenAI made the latest announcement in a blog post last week: Three board members were ousted, former Salesforce executive Brett Taylor and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers stepped down, and Microsoft gained an observer seat. Importantly, Taylor, who is the new board chair, is overseeing an independent “review” of Altman’s termination, which I hope will reveal all the secret details about why Altman was given the boot.

But as all this was going on, Khosla, now 68, looked as enthusiastic as ever about his work on Friday as he answered vague questions on stage with grace, and quickly quipped (that other VCs Ko) That’s how almost all investors give completely useless advice.

Khosla left the Hilton smiling and on his own terms. He assured the moderator that he could see himself outside as there was a crowd of people above him. After 40 years of investing, he clearly still has it – even if the biggest gamble of his career seems to be on such shaky ground.

