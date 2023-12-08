Vinod Khosla on the rapid rise of AI, robotics, entrepreneurs and innovation

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Vinod Khosla. © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

I see today’s world as one where only 800 million out of 8 billion people have an affluent lifestyle. It is rich in transportation, rich in housing, rich in education, rich in access to health services, rich in entertainment, I can further say, rich in many ways.

All 8 billion people want this prosperous lifestyle. And if we did it the old way, we would destroy the planet. We won’t have enough steel. We will not have enough cement or copper or enough doctors or oncologists or enough structural engineers. Choose any of these to multiply them all by 10X—that’s one thousand percent. But all this is possible with innovation.

The speaker of this quote is renowned American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Vinod Khosla, founder and head of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. Last month I had the chance to interview Khosla for a live audience of about 450 entrepreneurs in and around Singapore, while the online audience was global and numbered in the thousands.

Khosla’s fame in the tech startup world requires only the name “Vinod” – his success spans four decades. In 1982, the Pune, India-born American immigrant and three others founded Sun Microsystems, which pioneered network computers. After this Khosla started investing. Early wins: Juniper Networks in 1996 and now a $5.6 billion revenue company. forbes Khosla’s current net worth is estimated at $6.4 billion (at the end of November). His optimism is refreshing: “I am absolutely convinced that the crisis we have faced will result in the best 25 years for innovators and entrepreneurs.”

Khosla elaborates: “First, the two most unfortunate events of the last few years, Ukraine and COVID-19, have ushered in changes that are huge opportunities for innovators. From my perspective the invasion of Ukraine started an energy transition that was barely moving, the world knew we had to do it, but everyone was reluctant to do it. And this has changed dramatically…COVID-19 with its lockdown in China has convinced the world that we have to move the supply chain out of China, not completely, but not dependent on any single source Have to stay. This will again be a huge opportunity for innovators… The third leg of the stool is breakthroughs in AI, which is quite clear to me from the last five years when we invested in [the company] OpenAI.”

I ask, what is causing this huge AI boom right now? Khosla responded that a 2017 paper by Google called all you need is attention Outlined a new computational model called Transformer, which fundamentally improved AI, further enhanced by advances in computing power. “Those two technological factors resulted in a rapid increase in capabilities that has surprised even me,” Khosla says.

He says that as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous, cheap and powerful, humanity will benefit dramatically. “So let’s look at the world going forward. I believe the expertise will be free. What does it mean? I think every person on the planet could get a primary care doctor around the clock for almost free. Every child on the planet could have a personal teacher that could be almost free,” Khosla said, predicting that he believes 1 billion bipodal robots will be built in the next 25 years that can perform most of the tasks, such as tasks. Will replace humans in “undesirable jobs”. “Working eight hours a day for 30 consecutive years” on an assembly line.

Then I asked Khosla if today’s entrepreneurs are different from the entrepreneurs he funded in the past. He felt that entrepreneurs today are more ambitious. He said that the challenges and opportunities of the world today are huge and only entrepreneurs will solve these problems. He underlined how all the “big innovations” have always come not from big companies but from startups – biotech was started by Bob Swanson at Genentech and the EV revolution was started by Elon Musk at Tesla. He declared, “In the last 40 years that I’ve looked at it, there has been no major innovation from any major company.”

We ended with Khosla putting the onus on the audience to innovate: “A better world can only be created if entrepreneurs do.” Double click on it.