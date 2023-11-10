November 10, 2023
Vince McMahon to sell over 0 million worth of stock in WWE and UFC combo, TKO


Vince McMahon is cashing in on a big chunk of the stock he received from the sale of WWE.

McMahon, former WWE CEO, intends to sell 8.4 million shares of Class A common stock in TKO Group Holdings, a company formed by the merger of WWE and UFC, which was engineered by Endeavor (owner of UFC). Those shares are currently worth approximately $713 million at TKO’s most recent closing share price.

“McMahon will receive the entire net proceeds from this offering,” TKO said in a filing with the SEC on Thursday. The stock sale represents about 30% of the 28 million shares McMahon owned in TKO as of August, according to a regulatory filing.

TKO said it intends to repurchase approximately $100 million of shares of its Class A common stock from the underwriters in the stock sale by McMahon.

McMahon, who has the role of executive chairman of TKO Group, held a 16.4% economic interest in TKO when the deal to create the company closed in September. McMahon resigned as WWE chief executive in 2022 amid an investigation by the company’s board into allegedly paying hush money to women who accused him of sexual misconduct. McMahon returned to the company as executive chairman in January 2023 to lead efforts to sell WWE.

Regarding McMahon’s stock sale, Ariel Emanuel, CEO and director of TKO (as well as Endeavor’s CEO) and Mark Shapiro, Chairman, COO and director (and Endeavor’s President and Chief Operating Officer), have both “expressed interest in purchasing”. Up to $1.0 Million” in TKO stock. In addition, “certain other directors of the Company” have indicated that they will purchase $850,000 worth of shares. Morgan Stanley & Co. will act as book-running manager for the offering, and MUFG Securities America will act as co-manager.

TKO reported its third quarter earnings on November 7, its first as a publicly held entity. Third-quarter results were mixed: The company reported revenue of $449.1 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 26% to $239.7 million. Net income fell to $22 million from $129.7 million a year earlier.

With the formation of TKO, Dana White is now the CEO of the UFC and Lawrence Epstein remains the UFC’s senior executive VP and COO. Nick Khan remains in the role of Chairman (after serving as CEO) of WWE and has a seat on the board of TKO.

When the TKO Group deal closed, Emanuel received a grant of restricted stock units in TKO Class A common stock worth $40 million (which vest in four equal tranches at each of one year, two years, three years and four years will be). year anniversary of the termination date, subject to his continued employment). Shapiro received a grant of RSUs of TKO stock equal to $6.25 million (to vest on the one-year anniversary of the closing date, subject to his continued employment).

Additionally, WWE executives who received “sell bonus” cash payments in connection with the TKO deal included Khan ($15 million), Kevin Dunn, executive producer and head, global television distribution ($7 million), chief content officer Paul ” Triple H”. Levesque ($5 million) and CFO Frank Riddick ($5 million).

Source: variety.com

