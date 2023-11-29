Village Medical closed all Jacksonville locations two years after opening

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – A local primary care practice’s mission is to make health care easier. But now it has become difficult for rural medical patients to find a doctor, now they have only one month left.

The company announced it is exiting the Jacksonville market after beginning to open primary care practices in February 2022. According to a press release sent then, the opening will create 295 full-time jobs.

Cindy Johnson was a patient there after she was forced to find a doctor two years ago.

,[Finding a new doctor] It was very time consuming and very frustrating,” she said. ,[Village Medical] It was a very good model for what people needed in day-to-day medical care.

Now he is once again looking for a doctor. He received a letter in the mail on Nov. 20 that said, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the practice.”

All nine Jacksonville locations will close as of Jan. 5.

In a statement, a representative told Action News Jax, “After careful consideration and analysis, we have decided to exit the Jacksonville market. High-quality care for our patients is always our top priority and we are working to ensure this is a smooth transition for them. “We are committed to supporting our teams during this transition and we are working diligently to care for our patients during this transition.”

Patients are being asked to contact their insurance company for help identifying in-network doctors. Medicare patients can visit www.medicare.gov/care-compare/ for help. Village Medical is also working to refill prescriptions before January 5.

Walgreens plans to close 60 Village Medical clinics nationwide as part of a $1 billion cost-cutting plan, according to reports.

