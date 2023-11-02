The Minnesota Vikings will regret making Joshua Dobbs their QB1 instead of a certain Auburn football veteran looking for work Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After the Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins ​​for the remainder of the season, Minn may have reacted too quickly by trading for Joshua Dobbs. The career 1-9 starter was acquired using assets due to a need under center – but signing Auburn football legend Cam Newton would have been a better option.

The Vikings are currently 4-4 and have a chance to be in the playoff mix. While Dobbs is a talented quarterback, he won’t be able to rally the troops like Newton. Dobbs would be a better fit if Minnesota is looking to rebuild, but that doesn’t seem to be the game in the Twin Cities. While the former Tennessee Volunteer is serviceable, when you have a chance to make the playoffs, which the Vikings have, you need to take chances.

CAM would have been an opportunity with a higher-reward range, even if the risk was just as high.

Auburn football Cam Newton is seen as nothing but a ‘safe’ option for NFL teams

Newton may not be liked for some of the things he says off the field, but he can still execute on them and that should matter to a team contending for a playoff spot. Cam last played with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, and while his performance wasn’t impressive, it didn’t put him in an ideal situation under Matt Rhule in his final season in the NFL (for now). At the Vikings, Newton had everything he needed to once again shine and play at a high level.

The former league MVP is still waiting at home for an opportunity to play, and he can potentially help the team win even at the age of 34. He may be content plying his trade in Atlanta, but the Plains’ favorite son of the last unanimous title-winning team still has a lot to offer professional soccer.

