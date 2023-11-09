Vikings Stock Market Report: Week Nine

Very good. It’s been three days since the Vikings beat the Falcons, and I still don’t fully understand what happened on Sunday. Josh Dobbs, without a single practice rep with the Vikings, was able to lead the Vikings to one of the most unexpected wins you will ever see. I mean, come on, the guy didn’t even know his teammates’ names yet! In my opinion, this is the most difficult, courageous victory the Vikings have ever seen. No Kirk, no JJ, no Darrisaw, no KJ for a good portion of the game… no problem. The players on the field achieved an amazing feat on Sunday, but Kevin O’Connell deserved it too much Credit for what happened in Atlanta. He has built a culture around this team that refuses to give up, no matter what circumstances arise. Josh Dobbs said that KOC was basically telling him what routes everyone would run through a headset while he was standing in the backfield. What a masterpiece.

It’s an exciting time to be a Vikings fan! We have a head coach who is completely bought into this team, and the team is completely bought into his process. They have enough talent to win games, so we should be optimistic for what will happen this season. The future at quarterback may be unclear, but after seeing what O’Connell is actually capable of, I feel much more comfortable trusting the Vikings to make the right decisions for their quarterback of the future this offseason. . But for now, let’s enjoy the ride and see where this iteration of Vikings takes us!

blue chip stocks

Kevin O’Connell – As mentioned above, KOC painted a masterpiece on Sunday. Imagine what he could do with a full week of practice with Josh Dobbs? I’ve heard some talk recently that O’Connell is being considered for the Coach of the Year award. After what we saw on Sunday, I don’t see anyone else deserving of that award at the moment.

Brian Flores – Flores’ defense kept the Vikings in the game, whereas it could have easily slipped away after Hall’s loss. They allowed only six total points off of two turnovers, including a drive that started at their own three yard line. He also forced two turnovers of his own in the form of a forced fumble and an interception. There was a lot of defense on the field in this game and they did their part by keeping the score within reach while the offense found its way.

Josh Dobbs – Was his game perfect? Definitely not. But, given the circumstances, I think Dobbs has delivered a blue chip worthy performance. Dobbs finished the game with two fumbles and a safety, but also accumulated 158 yards passing with two touchdowns, rushing for 66 yards with another touchdown, his first career game-winning drive, and a team-best 82.5 overall PFF grade. All this without being on the team long enough to learn the name… Yes, blue chip.

solid investment

Jordan Addison – Addison’s stats didn’t jump off the page like in the past, but he was there when he was needed most. Edison made a spectacular sideline grab on the Vikings’ game-winning touchdown drive, leading to a much-needed 24-yard gain. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again; Once Jefferson returns, this will be one of the two or three best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

TJ Hockenson – Like Jordan Addison, TJ didn’t have the wildest statistical performances, but he shined when he needed to. My favorite highlight from the Hawks came when Chris Myers so kindly pointed out that Hockenson had only had one catch up to that point in the game… as soon as the sentence came out of his mouth, TJ not only caught his second pass of the day Moved forward. , but continued to fumble for about 25 yards, breaking several tackles along the way. Successful.

Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson – I was going to put Powell in the penny stock spot, but I’ll just go ahead and give him and Jackson a joint solid investment today. Powell was used sparingly as a gadget player during the first half of the season, and Jackson had only received one touch on the season before Sunday. But, when KJ lost on Sunday, Brandon and Trishton were the next guys up, and they did their part by catching important balls in the end zone. Jackson’s moment came on the Vikings’ two-point conversion attempt to tie the game at 21. Dobbs was running around, and Jackson reacted perfectly to what his quarterback was doing, adjusted his route, found an opening and made a great catch. The game-winning touchdown moment came for Powell, as he ran a nice route to get open so Dobbs could send the ball his way.

Cam Acres – Akers earned this spot due to a bad block thrown on Dobbs’ rushing touchdown. And, of course, we also lost Akers to a painful injury.

David Quesenberry – My guy came in in the last minute and had a great game and had the best pass blocking grade of the day at 86.6 according to PFF’s scale. Hopefully we won’t have to see any more of Quesenberry, but if Darrisaw sits out again, we now have a serviceable replacement to lean on.

Byron Murphy Jr. In my opinion, Murphy’s performance was one of the best of the season. Not only did he have a key interception, but he also had another interception on an INT and a tackle for loss. PFF gave him an overall grade of 81.2, their best grade of the season.

junk bond

As far as I can count, I haven’t noticed any junk bond worthy performances. It was an overall solid day for the entire team.

buy Sell

Buy – The offense has some serious depth. As I highlighted players like Tristan Jackson, Brandon Powell and David Quesenberry, this team showed its quality depth at some key positions on Sunday. I must say, I’m quite impressed. Typically, with the Vikings, it seems like once the starter goes down, they can’t even come close to filling the void. That is not the case this season. And that’s a good thing, considering how many injuries we’ve had over the last few weeks.

Buy – This team will make the playoffs. The combination of the Vikings’ relentless culture and a number of bad teams in the NFC will both contribute to the Vikings making the playoffs in January. Heck, the NFC North division crown could still be in play. The final three games of the season will significantly impact the Vikings’ playoff positioning… they just need to get that far.

Sell ​​– The Vikings will win the NFC North. That being said, the Lions are still very good, playing like a top ten team, and their schedule is quite soft. I could see them stumbling in the last three weeks of the season, with two matchups with the Vikings and a road game against the Cowboys on the schedule. But for now, I’m expecting the Lions to win their first class title since 1993.

Thanks for tuning in this week! We’ll see you next week after the Vikings take on the Saints at home.

Read more

Source: www.dailynorseman.com