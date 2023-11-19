Vikings’ Phillips wants to be head coach, but he has unfinished business

Any story on Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, what football means to this third-generation NFL coach, and in turn, what it means to Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, involves a retiree named Lee Hayes. Must include the story of the Marine Corps sniper’s awakening. In the passenger seat of an old state police car in the desert in 2004, which was donated to West Texas A&M’s Division II football team.

Hayes was the school’s second-year offensive coordinator. Phillips, 25 and 12 years younger, was the first-year quarterbacks coach.

“We’re on a recruiting trip from Amarillo, Texas, to San Francisco, San Diego and back to Amarillo,” Hayes said. “The car’s too old, we’re taking a jug of water because there’s a leak in the radiator. Wes is barely making two pennies working for an old Marine. Dude, if you can survive it, you really “I would like to survive as a trainer.”

Hayes drove until midnight. Phillips took over. Hayes went to sleep, figuring that when he got tired, Phillips would wake him to drive or find a hotel. Instead Phillips pulled over to the side of the road, threw the seat back and…

“I wake up and the sun is up and we’re boiling because it’s 120 degrees in the car,” Hayes said. “I look over and scream, ‘Oh my God, Wes! Get up!’ ,

“And that’s how Wes Phillips – Bam’s grandson and Wade’s son – got his start in coaching.”

Hayes and Phillips remain in touch. Now a line coach at Lubbock-Cooper High in Lubbock, Texas, Hayes sent a message Monday morning asking for a play to beat the Cover 4 schemes used by the Fighting Pirates’ next opponent.

A day earlier, another coach higher up the food chain had leaned on Phillips during a TV timeout.

O’Connell’s Eye in the Sky

O’Connell calls his own plays, but he was looking for one during a change of possession midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Saints.

“Wes is up there, watching the game from five levels,” O’Connell said. “I have confidence in him. Not only does he understand the game, but I know how well he knows me as a play-caller and what I’m setting.”

Phillips suggested a play based on how the defense was running and the relative ease of reads required by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was making his 13th start in his career as a Vikings QB/NFL Story of the Year. Was making second appearance.

“During that TV timeout, Wes said, ‘Have you thought about this play?’ ” O’Connell said. “I said, ‘Great call.’ ,

From his own 18-yard line, Dobbs faked a pitch to the left and ran a keeper to the right. With his reads reduced to half the field, Dobbs had Brandon Powell for 5 yards, Jordan Addison for 15 yards and Jalen Naylor for 25 yards.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu’s harsh response to Powell left Addison open for a 29-yard completion, the longest play of the game. Eight snaps later, the Vikings led 17–3.

Watch the drama at the end of the 52-second video below:

“Kevin is that guy and I have no problem saying that,” Phillips said. He then compared O’Connell to his former boss, Rams coach Sean McVay. “These guys are really good at what they do. When they’re on, you don’t even have to say anything.”

After games, Phillips compiled an “After Action Report” detailing what the Vikings did and did not do offensively. He presents it to the players and moves on to his main role in organizing the next game plan, scripting exercises for the week and, he said, “taking anything off Kevin’s plate that I can as we get closer.” And I see all the different things that he gets pulled in, in my opinion, more than necessary.”

Game plans come together in different ways each week. Example:

“I thought our short-yardage, goal-line scheme against the Saints was really good,” Phillips said. “Well, some of those plays came from the coaches in our run pod [meeting],

Running back Ty Chandler’s two-yard touchdown run after Dobbs sprinted to the right was highlighted by running backs coach/run game coordinator Curtis Modkins, offensive line coach Chris Kuper and assistant line coach Justin Rascatti.

‘I want to become a head coach’

The 44-year-old Phillips is seeking to become an NFL head coach, completing the first three-generation trio of head coaches in league history. But he wouldn’t rush the process last offseason when Chargers coach Brandon Staley essentially offered him the job of L.A.’s offensive coordinator with play-calling duties. Coordinators are free to make lateral moves if they are adding play-calling duties, which some teams find necessary to hire a coordinator as a head coach. Phillips rejected it because he felt that his and O’Connell’s work in Minnesota remained unfinished.

“Selfishly, it was a big deal for me, for us,” O’Connell said. “Wes and I are incredibly close. That’s why he was the guy I wanted here with me. He’s going to be a great play-caller, coordinator and head coach.”

Phillips joined the NFL when his father got the Cowboys head coaching job and hired him as a quality control coach in 2007. It took Wes seven years to become a position coach (tight ends), including three and a half years in Dallas after the Cowboys fired his father. ,

“One day my dad was running a team meeting and the next day Jason Garrett was running it,” Phillips said. “My dad’s sisters and everyone hated the Cowboys, and I had been working for them for three and a half years. Jason and I talked. I wanted him to know that whoever I was working for “I’m a boy and I’m going to do my job.” “I do the absolute best I can.”

Wade, of all people, understood.

“I went through the same thing in New Orleans [in 1985],” Wade said. “With three games left my dad was fired and I coached the team. It’s part of the business.”

Wade sees some bombs in Wes.

“Wes has a great feel for the game,” Wade said. “Football is about people, not the X’s and O’s. My dad had a great knack for making people feel good about themselves. Wes has that.”

Wes Dobbs knows Mania and its potential for unprecedented success is the only reason he has appeared on anyone’s head coaching watch list over the past two weeks. Just three weeks earlier, the Vikings’ season was ruined when Kirk Cousins ​​suffered a season-ending injury. Now, the Vikings have won a league-high five consecutive games heading into Sunday night’s game in Denver.

“Let’s be honest,” Phillips said. “If Arizona had thought Josh could play like this, he wouldn’t be here. I’ve been on teams that have lost their starting quarterback. I know what that usually feels like.”

Phillips was in Washington in 2018 when Alex Smith broke his foot. After two weeks and two losses, Colt McCoy broke his leg. Mark Sanchez was taken off the street. He went 0-1 and went to the bench after two quarters. Josh Johnson, who had not thrown a pass in a regular season game in seven years, was signed and finished the year 1–2.

“Losing a player like Kirk and then having someone else put that same belief back into the entire team – that doesn’t happen often,” Phillips said.

Not a rich kid with a silver spoon

Phillips played quarterback at UTEP. He’s not healthy enough to bother going to his NFL Pro Day, but he still wanted to play in 2002, so…

“I looked at the AF2 Arena League website and I got the San Diego Riptide’s number,” Phillips said. “Called them and asked if they had a tryout.”

“I said, ‘Sure, come out,’” Riptide head coach Cree Morris said. “Wes was a gunslinger. Wasn’t afraid to run. I think he got really beaten up once when he and I were with the Central Valley Coyotes the next year. He comes over, smiles and says, ‘Hit him Morning is about to arrive. ,

Phillips was mostly a backup. In 2002, he completed 43.1% of his 55 passes for 319 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

“I knew where my future was and I didn’t,” Phillips said.

Phillips returned to UTEP in 2003 as an unpaid assistant and a year later got a job at West Texas A&M.

“I was expecting some little spoiled, silver-spooned coach’s kid to come in,” Hayes said. “And it was exactly the opposite.

“Lord knows I tried to shoo him away, but I couldn’t do it with a stick. I didn’t work smart. I grinded. If we got out there at midnight, 1 a.m., that was early. And Young guys, over the course of three-days, had to go to the grocery store at 5 a.m. to pick up fruit that they would throw out and come back and set the breakfast table for the players.”

West Texas A&M was 0–11 in 2002 and 3–8 in 2003. In 2004, Hayes had an idea.

“Nobody was running this spread offense at Texas Tech except Mike Leach,” Phillips said. “He thought we should drive 100 miles down the road and learn about diffusion from Mike Leach.”

Wade had the same agent as Leach. The agent connected Leach with Hayes and Weiss.

“Wes was a godsend because I’m an offensive line guy,” Hayes said. “I could focus on that, and I would send Wes with Leach and know that Wes was smart enough to not only understand what Leach was talking about but also install him on our team. could.”

In 2005, Phillips’ last year, West Texas A&M went 10–2 – its best record since 1950 – and made the playoffs for the first time while leading all D-2 schools in passing offense (363.8 yards per game). Made space.

Phillips followed Hayes to Baylor in 2006. Nearly two decades later, Hayes still relies on Phillips’ offensive understanding.

“Yeah, I texted him on Monday about some Cover 4 beaters,” Hayes said. “In true Wes fashion, he came back to me with three really good plays that were absolutely spot on.”

