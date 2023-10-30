October 30, 2023
Vikings fans are counting on Tom Brady to save their season


The Minnesota Vikings improved to 4-4 after starting the 2023 season 1-4. Then disaster struck the Packers when Kirk Cousins ​​suffered an apparent Achilles injury.

Cousins ​​is now expected to miss the remainder of the season and with rookie Jaren Hall, an injured Nick Mullens and practice squad veteran Sean Mannion as available options for the Vikings, the prospects for the remainder of the season are not looking great.

Vikings fans need a hero. They are waiting for a hero by the end of the night. And his name is Tom Brady.

Brady turns 46 on August 3. He retired in 2022 after going 8-9 with the Buccaneers, possibly for the last time. Still, the fact that he threw for the third-most yards in the league last season (more than Cousins) has made him the subject of long-running rumors about returning to the game.

The problem is that Brady’s efficiency was significantly reduced. His touchdown rate in any full-season start was the lowest of his career. His QBR was his worst record.

And yes, the matter is also about his retirement. He has consistently stated throughout the offseason that he will not return to play football. He has gone back to it in the past, but not after so much time.

Sorry Vikings fans, Brady is not coming. But realistically, everyone knows this. They are enjoying the dream before it fades away.

The Vikings drafted Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was Cousins’ backup with Mullens on IR. Since the veteran will be unavailable until Week 10, Minnesota needs to figure out their game plan at quarterback before Week 9. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday if they don’t make a deal with their current options.

