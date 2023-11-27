View time equals payday: This platform offers creators instant rewards

He lost his good banking job during the economic recession in the US in the first decade of the 2000s. That was the turning point in his professional career. Instead of coming back to India, he set out on his lucrative entrepreneurial journey with whatever savings he had at that time. Mediamorphosis Advertising & Technology Inc., Manhattan Communications, Manhattan Tech Ventures, Ethnocast, ParentsConcern, LikeStage – they began to create business organizations one after another (however, maybe not in this order).

Mediamorphosis Advertising & Technology Inc. is a full-service marketing and technology firm operating out of New York City. It is ranked among the top 10 Asian American marketing companies in the US by AD Age ratings and one of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the US by Inc.500. Ethnocast is a full service ethnic agency based in London. It specializes in targeting ethnic audiences in the UK. Ethnocast works closely with a large number of mainstream brands through its business partnerships with large mainstream agencies in the UK. Manhattan Communications is a 360 degree digital marketing solutions company with offices in the US, UK, UAE and India. It offers a full spectrum of digital marketing services.

And now LikeStage, his current dream project and close to his heart, is a user-generated video sharing platform that empowers creators to engage not only their creators but also their audiences to start earning from day one on the platform. Rewards for.

Speaking exclusively to Biz Buzz, edris chakavartyNew York-based serial entrepreneur and founder, LikeStage, explains how he wants to transform his latest company into the largest video-sharing platform and ecosystem for creators and viewers.

From a good banking job to launching multiple startups – how has the entrepreneurial journey been so far?

It has been uncertain and exhilarating at the same time. My jobs taught me a lot, and I believe that’s why I was able to muster the courage to start my first business venture, which is an advertising agency, Mediamorphosis. Entrepreneurship was never on my to-do list and the world of advertising was unknown to me. But I had the support of my wife, I would say she is better at maintaining relationships with customers. Once this agency was established and we got more people who were dedicated to our mission, we started building a network of startups. To this day, all team members in our startups are closely connected. This is not my journey alone, this is a collective journey. Mostly full of ups and downs, but what journey isn’t?

What inspired you to join your latest favorite project, LikeStage?

I set up a media distribution business in 2005, running alongside my advertising agency. We distributed foreign channels in North America, Britain and Europe. I had gained ample knowledge about the transformation of content delivery in the digital landscape, the advent of the creator economy and the dynamics of online advertising. That change required a big solution.

It is estimated that video streaming will account for 91 percent of total Internet traffic by 2024. This is a huge number! And we realized there was a gap in the creator space, a problem that could be solved for the creator economy. People consider content creation as a career only when they start seeing themselves among the top 2 percent of cream creators. The rest struggle with content consistency and monetization. That’s what we solve for creators. They don’t need to reach any milestones, subscriber numbers or clock hours to start earning. As soon as they start creating, they get paid for the views on their videos. His creation itself is his milestone. As for the audience, we realize that people get immense satisfaction from a 15 second video that goes viral without any significant reason. We don’t believe in masculinity. We believe in quality content. And when viewers watch this content, they also get rewarded for it. After all, creators wouldn’t be creators if they didn’t have an audience to support them.

How do you differentiate it from other social networking platforms? What are the features?

For starters, you can also earn by creating content and watching videos. There’s live-streaming of TV channels, premium content that can be rented, and even password-protected videos for smaller communities. Imagine different business models to monetize your content, while also giving your viewers the opportunity to earn while watching videos.

Your competitors in this field will be some big people. How do you like to compete with them (competitors)?

We are entering the market with a unique proposition. We’re not really trying to compete with the giants. We are trying to provide better solutions to creators and viewers. We are for those who want to be creators, who are looking for a platform where their content will be valued and they will get instant monetary returns on it. We are there for the people who spend their valuable time making these creators who they are. LikeStage is the only video-sharing platform where both viewers and creators get a chance to contribute to each other’s monetary incentives. We are not saying that we are better. We’re saying we have more to offer – a community where creators and viewers support each other directly.

How do you see the digital content market evolving in India and around the world?

As I said, video content is going to dominate the digital content sector in my opinion. And our goal is still the same. To make the dream come true, prioritize quality content over viral content, and give a monetary value to the time viewers spend watching video content on the internet. If time is money on Likestage, content is king.

How do you propose to collaborate with content creators?

Of course, we plan to support our creators from the very first step of this journey. Having said that, Likestage itself has been collaborating with content creators since day one. When you see yourself getting rewarded for the first video you upload, you’re motivated to create more content. We’ve been incentivizing creators from day one because we don’t want them to give up on their content creation journey. The fatigue is real. I have seen many creators disappear from social media platforms as fast as they started, because it takes time to monetize content. Here, all it takes is a producer’s time. The more they make, the more they earn.

What is your current headcount and what are your hiring plans over the next two years?

We have over 40 people contributing to the development of LikeStage. Funding was not our priority when we launched the product. We want to bring the best user experience to our Indian audience. It is a long process of trial and error. We really refined our product after taking constant feedback from users, even before we started looking for investors. Now we’re looking for visionary people who believe in LikeStage as much as we do. When we have more stakeholders with us, this team will become bigger. Right now we’re taking it one day at a time.

Where would you like to see Likestage in 2-3 years?

Our approach has always been global. Considering India’s population, diversity of cultures and ever-evolving manufacturing economy, it made sense to start here. We will also launch in the US soon. The ultimate goal is to make it not only the largest video-sharing platform, but an ecosystem for creators and viewers. Where they can create programs, organize events, launch courses, have exclusive content, stream live-TV channels and monetize all this.

Source: www.bizzbuzz.news