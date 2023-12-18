BENGALURU, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation ( Viettel High Tech ) and Quadgen Wireless Solutions Pte. Ltd. (Quadgen) jointly hosted the handover ceremony of the private 5G which was researched, manufactured and supplied by Viettel to Quadgen. This remarkable achievement comes just five months after signing the service provision contract in the Indian market.

Viettel powers India’s industries with state-of-the-art private 5G. (PRNewsfoto/Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation)

From July 2023, Viettel’s engineering team is overseeing the installation, deployment and trial operations of 5G Private (5GP) in India. The training and knowledge transfer process for QuadGen engineers lasted more than a month. Currently, 5GP is running smoothly and meeting all requirements. Viettel High Tech and Quadgen jointly launched the 5GP system, including comprehensive equipment products in all three network layers: radio access network (macro, micro, AIO base station), 100G transmission network and 5GC core network. Viettel’s system enables the provision of private network services, consisting of two primary offerings: eMBB data and VoNR service. These services serve as the foundational connectivity infrastructure for a variety of sectors, including smart factories, smart cities, healthcare, education, and security.

“QuadGen aims to seek strategic partners to produce and supply 5G equipment to the Indian market, as the government continues to prioritize the use of domestic products. Given the widespread deployment of 5G private networks across various industries, we have a large There are a number of customers, including businesses and government agencies, that require 5GP networks. After extensive research, we have identified Viettel as our preferred choice” said Dr. CS Rao said.

Mr CS Rao commented: “Viettel’s key advantage over the competition lies in its remarkable ability to easily customize solutions. As a result, within just five months of signing the contract, Viettel has provided us with a comprehensive solution that “has indeed convinced us to establish a long-term collaboration. Together, we aim to bring excellence and innovation to customers in India and neighboring countries.”

Mr. Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO, said, “The Indian market presents specific requirements for telecom equipment products.” Viettel High Tech “However, this challenge is also a tremendous opportunity for us because our advantage lies in leveraging our expertise in mastering the systems, meeting the specific needs of customers. In addition to 5GP, we provide guidance on the deployment of 5G public networks “For telecom businesses in India”.

During the event, Ai20X (USA), QuadGen (India) and Viettel Hi Tech (Vietnam) also signed a strategic technology collaboration aimed at fostering innovation and driving growth in the 5G sector in India. The parties involved consider this collaboration an important milestone, which leverages the expertise of these three leading companies to capture business opportunities in the field of 5G networks and accelerate growth for all parties involved. Quadgen and Viettel High Tech are well-known technology enterprises in India and Vietnam respectively, while AI20X has established a global business ecosystem with unique product offerings.

about us:

quadgen wireless is a company that provides telecommunication network infrastructure from optimal design, deployment, integration to overall operation with a customer base of leading network operators in the US (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Dish Wireless), India (Airtel, Jio, BSNL) Provides technical services. ), Middle East (Omantel). With a customer network and over 15 years of experience deploying and operating systems from multiple vendors, Quadgen Wireless is confident that it will be authorized to distribute Viettel high tech equipment and services in the markets where Quadgen is active. will succeed.

viettel high tech The R&D arm of Viettel Group focuses on telecommunications, defense and dual-use fields. It covers the entire spectrum of activities from research and design to production and sales of advanced technology solutions. Viettel High Tech prides itself on being a cutting-edge, intellectually driven technology company with a globally recognized brand.

Ai20X is an innovative company dedicated to building a global ecosystem that fosters the introduction of groundbreaking solutions. Collaborating with regional and local partners, Ai20X collaboratively defines go-to-market strategies, creates customized solutions and places them at the forefront of specific markets. Headquartered in the United States and founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs, Ai20X operates seamlessly in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions, effectively leveraging its presence in these key markets.

media Contact:

Mrs. Le Thuy Mai

Marketing Director, Viettel High Tech

[email protected]

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/viettel-powers-indias-industries-with-cutting-edge-private-5g-302017462.html

Source Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation

Source