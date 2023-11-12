Vietnam’s youth choose to ‘lie down’ amid immense stress of economic boom

A young woman posted on the page: “I’ve only been working at my company for two weeks, but I already know every single drama here for the past two years. Should I Quit My Job?”

Young Vietnamese workers in Asia reported this week that demand for work and the cost of living in the city is becoming too low.

Singaporean director Anthony Chen on The Breaking Ice, ‘Lying Flat’ and Hong Kong

“I have just come to the city for work. Housing in Ho Chi Minh City is very expensive,” said Giang Phan, 22. She works full-time as a designer and part-time as an English teacher to earn 13 million Vietnamese dong (US$530) every month.

Her income confines her to a non-air-conditioned, 30-square-metre (323 sq ft) room which she shares with no other person.

“As soon as I open the door of my room, people living in the same building will come in and start talking to me. I don’t even need to invite them. They just walk with confidence,” Giang said.

Like Giang, many young people choose cheaper housing in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as they focus on their careers.

Khanh Do, 22, a research assistant at a top university in Hanoi, rents a cheap flat on the outskirts of the city with his monthly salary of 10 million dong.

Khan said, “When you don’t have much money, you shouldn’t desire a lot of things.”

People at Aeon Shopping Center in Ho Chi Minh City. The cost of living in big cities is crushing young workers. Photo: Shutterstock

Development but for whom?

The story should be different for young workers in an economy that is targeting 7 percent growth this year, though economists say that could be lower.

Hanoi is touting its success in drawing foreign direct investment (FDI), which rose 0.5 percent in January-June, with tech giants moving from China to Vietnam to avoid the fallout from the US-China trade war.

More than US$22 billion of FDI inflows into Vietnam in 2022, mainly from Singapore, Japan and China.

Workers leave their workplace at the Taiwanese Tie Hung factory in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: AFP In September, President Joe Biden and Secretary-General Nguyen Phu Trong boosted US-Vietnam ties, promising greater economic benefits to Vietnam.

But experts say Vietnam – which hopes to become a developed, high-income economy by 2045 – must improve its productive capacity over the next 10 years to avoid falling into the “middle-income trap”.

Local media VnExpress reported in May that there were 10.8 million Vietnamese between the ages of 15 and 24 in the workforce, accounting for 21.4 percent of the country’s labor force. According to the US-based Institute for Economic Research, factory workers earn an average monthly wage of 5.3 million dong (US$220), and this is projected to increase to about US$50 by 2028.

Garment factory workers making men’s suits at a factory in Hanoi. Photo: AFP

“High-income” status is currently out of reach for young workers whose top concern is housing.

“For those working in low-income areas, it is really difficult to afford urban housing, even if they are over 30,” said Tran Huong Giang, academic director of the Tam Viet Research and Training Institute.

However, young people working in the information-technology and semiconductor-electronics sectors earn higher salaries and “have the ability to buy homes,” Giang said.

“With adequate support from banking services, they can buy an apartment and gradually pay it off after working for five years,” he said.

The average household income in Ho Chi Minh City was about 15 million dong per month for the first half of the year, while the average price of a flat there is 5.5–6 billion dong, 30 times more than the average annual salary. Global property consultants Savills in July.

Will more homes be built in Singapore, launched in 2023 amid ‘atmosphere of caution’?

Vietnam’s property market has been hit by high interest rates and a crackdown on corruption, analysts say.

In March, the Vietnamese government tried to address challenges in the property market, pressuring state and commercial banks to lower loan interest rates and inject capital into the economy. But these efforts have been slow to yield results, and housing prices have not changed significantly, rising by 0.4 percent between the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report by global property services firm JLL.

“The net effect is very weak supply and low demand, creating one of the softest markets in recent times,” said Troy Griffiths, deputy managing director of Savills Vietnam.

But he’s excited about the prospects for young people in a growing economy. “Vietnam is far better positioned to take advantage of Gen Z than many other global competitors.”

Giang said Vietnam hopes to climb up the value chain and provide higher quality – and better paying – jobs in innovation and R&D.

Until that happens, Research Assistant Khan will be grateful for any kind of work.

He said, “My life is like a half-eaten cupcake.” “But I’m grateful I still have enough shreds of optimism to chew through it!”

Source: www.scmp.com