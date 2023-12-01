FEBE Ventures, a Vietnam-based seed-focused venture capital firm led by a team of ex-founders, is announcing the launch of its $75M second fund, marking an expansion from its initial $30M Fund I.

Its new fund is set to target pre-seed and seed stage founders globally with an emphasis on business to business (B2B) software, marketplaces, health and sustainability, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is noted that the fund has established networks in Southeast Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe.

Short for “for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs,” FEBE leverages the first-hand experiences of its founders.

Its Fund I was led by managing partner Olivier Roussin, a former senior executive at Google and Microsoft and a serial entrepreneur with prior exits in France and Brazil.

FEBE’s first fund invested in 35 companies in 13 countries, including Silverbird, LoCAD, Xenium and Next Gen.

Meanwhile, FEBE announced that Nicolas L. Baez and Aditya Pendyala will be joining FEBE as partners.

El Baez, a seasoned entrepreneur who has exited multiple times, served as General Partner at Partech Ventures for 15 years, overseeing seed investments that resulted in exits from major players such as IBM, Oracle, Snap, and Google. Went.

His ties to the Asian tech ecosystem include investments in over 30 Southeast Asian companies.

Pendyala, a serial entrepreneur in the B2B enterprise sector, brings valuable knowledge and an angel investment portfolio in disruptive startups globally, notably TIR Mobility, Turtlemint and in Asia, BetterPlace, Asia Innovation Group and Sociola.

His expertise spans artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), enterprise software as a service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain.

As part of the Fund II launch, FEBE has entered into a unique and exclusive partnership with Tecton Ventures, a leading Silicon Valley fund with top decile returns and a diversified portfolio, including Coupang (Korea), Toss (Korea). Including more than ten unicorns. , Nowports (Latin America), and Signified (United States).

The joint effort combines Silicon Valley’s success story with emerging markets expertise, the statement said.

It is noted that Otium Capital, FEBE’s anchor partner and strategic partner led by Pierre-Edouard Sterin, a successful serial entrepreneur and founder of Smartbox Group, brings deep startup investment expertise.

Led by Chief Executive Officer François Durve, Otium manages over $1.4 billion of assets under management (AUM) across 100 investments with 25+ percent internal rate of return (IRR).

According to the statement, the partnership exemplifies the “entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs” ethos, enhancing FEBE’s ability to leverage Otium’s extensive experience and network to support startups.

“The addition of Adi, Nicolas and Jay, with their solid entrepreneurial and investment experiences, aligns perfectly with FEBE’s values ​​and vision,” said Roussin.

“Our partnership with Tecton Ventures and Otium Capital represents important steps in expanding our global footprint.”

“These collaborations are not just strategic; They reflect our shared commitment to promote entrepreneurship across borders,” he said.

FEBE is a seed-focused venture capital firm led by a team of ex-founders who have collectively founded over 30 companies and backed 200 startups.

The company partners with action-oriented entrepreneurs globally with a specific focus on B2B marketplaces, B2B software, AI, health and sustainability.

Thailand’s HD secures investment from FEBE Ventures to boost expansion in Vietnam

Source: technode.global