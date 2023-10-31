Vietnam's 'Bikini Airlines' has received a promise of $100 million funding if earnings increase.

A VietJet Air plane prepares to take off at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on February 18… [+] 2016.

Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP via Getty Images

Vietjet Aviation—the budget carrier controlled by Vietnam’s first self-made female billionaire, Thi Phuong Thao Nguyen—said on Tuesday it had received $100 million in funding to support its fleet expansion amid a strong recovery in earnings after the pandemic. Commitment has been received.

Preliminary agreements were signed with three Vietnam-based institutional investors during the third quarter, which are expected to complete investment transactions this quarter, the company said, without naming the investors. It said the funding will help fund VietJet’s investments in new aircraft, network expansion and support the airline’s growth.

The funding comes as the airline reported strong earnings, with consolidated net profit rising 30% to 55 billion dong ($2.3 million) in the first nine months of the year, while consolidated revenue rose 23% to 14.2 trillion dong.

As travel rebounds after the pandemic, Vietjet is expanding into international destinations, particularly in Australia, where it now flies to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, as well as to Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. The new routes helped boost international passenger traffic, which accounted for 57% of the group’s revenues.

To support its growth, Vietjet – known as Vietnam’s “bikini airlines” for past marketing stunts that included models wearing two-piece swimsuits to promote resort destinations – asked Boeing to 200 737 Max aircraft have been ordered. These aircraft worth $25 billion will be supplied over the next five years. In addition to the funding being provided by Vietnam-based institutional investors, the company recently received $550 million in aircraft financing from Carlyle Aviation.

Nguyen, a former commodities trader, launched Vietjet in 2011, which he listed in Vietnam six years later. With a net worth of $2.1 billion, he has also invested in HD Bank and real estate, including three beach resorts.

Source: www.forbes.com