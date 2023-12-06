Vietnamese companies eye US IPO market amid slowdown in Chinese listings

“WinFast puts something like [Vietnam] On the map,” said Johan Anel, Beijing-based partner at ARC Group. It sends a message that “despite capital controls, which I think is the major formal barrier for companies, it is possible for companies to do an IPO.”

Companies that have been looking for potential IPO customers since years say they are talking to more companies in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

A VinFast EV car on display at the New York Auto Show on April 13, 2022.

Scott Millin | cnbc

BEIJING – A new group of Asia-based companies are considering initial public offerings in the United States, where international listings were once driven mostly by Chinese startups.

Vietnam-based electric car company VinFast broke new ground with its US listing in August through a merger with US-listed special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition.

Although it was not fully an IPO, Vietnamese tech unicorn VNG applied to list on Nasdaq soon after the listing. VNG’s products include gaming, fintech and music streaming.

“WinFast puts something like [country] On the map,” said Johan Anel, Beijing-based partner at ARC Group.

It sends a message that “despite capital controls, which I think is the major formal barrier for companies, it is possible for them to do an IPO,” he said.

VNG noted in its prospectus that Vietnamese law prohibits “foreign investors” from owning more than 49% of the capital used to set up a local company operating in gaming and certain other sectors. As a result, VNG is part of a restructuring that uses a Cayman Islands holding company to list in the US, the filing said.

“Our corporate structure involves unique risks, has not been tested in any court and may not be permitted by Vietnamese regulatory authorities,” the filing said.

It is unclear when VNG will go public. But companies that have been looking for potential IPO customers for years say they are talking to more companies in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

As local companies grow, “they’re outgrowing the markets’ ability to provide the capital that they need,” said Drew Bernstein, co-president of accounting firm MarcumAsia. “It’s still early stages of the game.”

Bernstein said he attended investment conferences in Malaysia and Vietnam in late October, where many of the attendees were the same people he had met on the China-US IPO circuit over the past 10 to 15 years.

Since Didi’s collapse in summer 2021, regulation and a sluggish US IPO market have stalled most Chinese listing plans. Only one in 20 China-based companies listed in the US raised more than $50 million this year, according to Renaissance Capital.

Investor relations, capital markets advisory and financial media relations firm Blueshirt Group has also worked with several Chinese companies to list in the US.

But Gary Dworchak, the company’s managing director, said Blueshirt held a seminar in April with 20 to 30 Vietnamese-based companies about the path to a U.S. IPO. Many companies were in technology like payments, online games and e-commerce, he said.

“In sharp contrast to the rest of Asia, Thailand has nothing; Indonesia has something,” he said. “So the fact that you see so many people in Vietnam is really meaningful.”

CNBC contacted nearly two dozen startups with headquarters or head offices in Vietnam to ask about their U.S. IPO plans. Most of those who responded indicated that any listing was still a way off, but the past 15 years had seen rapid growth in local startups.

“The capital available to Vietnamese startups has increased significantly compared to 10 years ago,” said Nguyen Nguyen, CEO of fintech startup Trusting Social, whose office region includes Singapore and Vietnam.

He said the growing startup ecosystem has attracted many people of Vietnamese heritage to return to their country, while domestic economic growth has increased the market size for local players.

According to the World Bank, Vietnam’s GDP is projected to grow 3.6 times on a per capita basis between 2002 and 2022, to about $3,700.

ELSA, which uses artificial intelligence to help people learn English, is based in the US, while co-founder and CEO Vu Van is from Vietnam. Given the success of Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab, more Vietnamese companies are starting to look beyond the domestic market toward regional business, he said.

As for ELSA, “Our aspiration when we started the company has always been to have a global business with a global presence,” Van said, adding, “The US IPO will help us with that global presence.”

According to Renaissance Capital data as of Nov. 29, 10 of the 103 U.S. IPOs this year were from companies based in Southeast Asia — split between Singapore and Malaysia.

“It is unusual to see so many listings of Asian companies outside China,” the firm said. “However, none of these are of significant size.”

EY’s global IPO leader George Chan expects “a lot” of companies in Southeast Asia to reach the IPO stage in the next 12 to 18 months, and may also consider the Hong Kong exchange.

This trend is not replacing Chinese IPOs in the US, Bernstein said, but is creating new opportunities. MarcumAsia is expanding its offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shanghai, and opened an office in Hong Kong this autumn.

MarcumAsia opened an office in Singapore in May 2022 and has no plans for other offices in Southeast Asia right now, he said. “There haven’t been enough big deals in markets outside of China for people to feel safe enough to make a deal.”

Ultimately, the global IPO markets need to recover before any company can make serious plans.

“There is certainly a very strong pipeline of companies from Southeast Asia that are evaluating U.S. markets,” Nasdaq Vice Chairman Bob McCue said in a phone interview this fall. He said that given the market conditions, many companies are postponing their listing plans to the first half of next year.

