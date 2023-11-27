Vietnam prepares to increase effective tax rate on multinational companies under global agreement

Tourists walk past the National Assembly (Parliament) building of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam on September 16, 2016. Reuters/Kham/File Photo Get licensing rights

HANOI, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Vietnam’s parliament is set to approve a top-up tax on multinationals on Wednesday, raising the effective rate of the corporate levy to 15% from January in line with a global agreement.

Vietnam initially eased the tax with measures to partially compensate large foreign investors hit by higher levies, including South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O). Plan was made to combine. But a separate proposal is not on the agenda of Parliament.

One indication of how controversial the new tax is is that if it is not matched with subsidies it could reduce Vietnam’s appeal among foreign companies, with Parliament initially scheduled to vote on it in its current session, late in the year. Had refused.

But it has finally added it back to its agenda, now expected to vote on the tax on the last day of its month-long session.

It is unclear whether additional incentives for some foreign investors could be adopted in separate legislation this session without passing a specific resolution on it. In any case, Parliament can adopt the stimulus proposal in a later session.

Under new rules being implemented by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), companies paying less than 15% in a low-tax jurisdiction will face a top-up levy in that jurisdiction or their home country from next year . ,

Vietnam’s corporate income tax is already set at 20%, but the country has offered a lower 5% effective rate and longer zero-tax periods to large foreign investors for years.

With the new top-up tax, 122 foreign companies will face a huge increase in their tax costs in Vietnam, according to a document prepared by the Vietnamese government, which is estimated at 14.6 trillion dong per year for the state. There will be additional intake of ($601.05 million). ,

