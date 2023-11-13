Vietnam is growing amid US-China tension

A recent visit to Vietnam highlighted how this fascinating Southeast Asia region is skillfully bridging the rift between the United States and China to boost its economic growth.

I was in Hanoi for the Vietnam Venture Summit 2023 organized by Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment and Golden Gate.

The ventures mark Vietnam’s introduction to the business community following the upgrade of its ties with the US during President Biden’s visit in September.

The event attracted hundreds of local startup entrepreneurs eager to meet foreign and regional venture capital firms. The investor “speed dating” segment was so popular that organizers needed to add a second session.

The participants were overwhelmingly young, optimistic and well-educated. Companies offering include artificial intelligence, gene technology, renewable energy, education technology and fintech. The atmosphere reminded me of the China of two decades ago when foreign capital and expertise were welcomed, and the possibilities for growth seemed limitless.

“Bamboo Diplomacy” bears fruit

Vietnam has emerged as one of the rare winners during recent years of de-globalization, thanks to its thoughtful policy of “bamboo diplomacy”, which has allowed it to maintain positive relations with the West while maintaining positive relations with its largest trading partner, China. Has enabled relations to be improved. This policy is rooted in Vietnam’s “four numbers”: no military alliances, no choosing sides in conflicts, no foreign military bases, and no use of force in international relations. Officials are willing to do business with anyone, as long as they are not dragged into feuds.

The country has invested heavily in education and infrastructure, while offering almost half the industrial salaries in China. The government of Vietnam has adopted several policies to remove barriers to foreign investment. And it still has a stock of untapped rural labor that could be used, compared to 65% in China currently with 38% urbanization.

Vietnam has negotiated free trade agreements with 15 countries, allowing it to participate in regional supply chains without imposing tariffs.

These factors have made Vietnam an ideal location for multinationals looking to de-risk their supply chains with a “China plus one” manufacturing strategy.

Today, Samsung employs 200,000 people in Vietnam and has invested $17 billion in facilities to turn smartphones and other devices. Foxconn Technology assembles Apple

:AAPL) MacBooks and a new facility for electric vehicle chargers have recently been announced at a factory outside Hanoi.

During Biden’s visit, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft

(NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces New AI Research Partnership for Vietnam and Synopsys

(NASDAQ:SNPS) and Marvell Technology

(NASDAQ:MRVL) is committed to opening a semiconductor design center in the country.

Foreign direct investment is set to reach a new record this year, increasing by 54% to $15.3 billion in the first ten months of 2023. This came as China reported negative FDI in the third quarter for the first time since opening up its economy. ,

Aerial view of central Hanoi city, Vietnam. (Photo Credit: Bob Henry/UCG/via Universal Images Group , [+] Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Preparing for the global forum

While Vietnam has become a magnet for multinational manufacturing, achieving prosperity will require attracting significant foreign capital to support its domestic companies. However, the country’s immature financial markets have posed considerable obstacles. Simply put, foreign financial institutions are reluctant to put money into work without a clear path to an exit.

Vietnam’s domestic stock exchanges in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are classified as marginal markets by the FTSE and MSCI.

, which puts Vietnamese stocks out of the range of many global investors and family offices. Vietnam would need to lift restrictions on the percentage of foreign ownership to upgrade to the emerging markets category and prevent it from being grouped with countries such as Croatia, Kenya and Senegal.

Until recently, it was unclear whether a Vietnamese company could launch an IPO overseas without violating its domestic laws. The recent listing of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) on NASDAQ via a SPAC merger has opened the door for more of the country’s leading companies to step onto the global stage.

One potential candidate is VNG, Vietnam’s leading video game company and owner of the ubiquitous Zalo messaging app, which is used by 75% of the population. VNG had planned a $150 million US IPO this year, but reportedly decided to delay it until 2024 in hopes of more favorable market conditions. At the conference, VNG’s CEO, Le Hong Minh, described the company’s evolution from delivering PC games and posters to Internet cafes by motorcycle in 2005 to developing AI large language models customized for Vietnam today.

Other players said to be considering future overseas IPOs include Vietnam’s largest retail company, CrownX, which was valued at $8.2 billion in its last private funding round, and Momo, 30. A Vietnamese payments app with million users, backed by Warburg Pincus.

If Vietnam can generate some high-profile exits, it could encourage even larger private investment.

Tapping Vietnam’s talent

Vietnam’s aspirations reach beyond China’s factory floor annexes. It wants to become a technologically advanced and sustainable economy and achieve upper middle-income status, following the path charted by Asian leaders such as Korea and Singapore in past decades.

Vietnam’s legislature recently set a GDP growth target of 6% to 6.5% in 2024, and its digital economy is expected to grow at 20% per year, reaching $45 billion in 2025 According to a recent report by Bain and Google

, To reach upper middle-income status by 2030, such high rates of growth will need to be sustained for many years into the future.

Accomplishing those goals will require harnessing the abundant dreams and inspiration of the young entrepreneurs I met at the Venture Summit. Central planning can effectively create infrastructure and provide worker training. However, this is unlikely to give rise to the innovative companies that will put Vietnam on the map for global investors.

Vietnam’s next generation appears eager to learn from the outside, take risks and start businesses that have not yet been imagined. Entrepreneurs told me they felt their moment had come. After spending a few days with him I was convinced that Vietnam’s economic rise had just begun.