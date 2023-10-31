Vietnam eyes first semiconductor plant, US officials warn of high costs

By Francesco Guarascio

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is in talks with chip companies with the aim of boosting investment in the country and possibly building its first chipmaking plant or fab, two business executives said, echoing concerns from U.S. industry executives about the high costs. Despite warnings.

The Southeast Asian electronics manufacturing hub already hosts US giant Intel’s largest semiconductor packaging and testing plant worldwide and is home to several chip designing software firms. It is working on a strategy to attract more semiconductor investments, including foundries that focus on manufacturing chips.

Vu Tu Thanh, head of the Vietnam office of the US-ASEAN Business Council, told Reuters that meetings took place with half a dozen US chip firms, including fab operators, in recent weeks. He declined to identify the companies as talks were still in the initial stages.

A chip executive, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said talks with potential investors include U.S. contract manufacturer GlobalFoundries and Taiwan’s PSMC.

The aim was to build Vietnam’s first fab, which would likely be for less advanced chips used in cars or telecommunications applications, the executive said.

The meetings follow a historic upgrade of formal ties between Vietnam and the US in September, when President Joe Biden visited Hanoi and the White House described the former foe as a potentially “key player” in the semiconductor global supply chain. .

GlobalFoundries itself attended a restricted trade summit during Biden’s visit following the president’s invitation, the company said, but has shown no immediate interest in investing in Vietnam since then, a person familiar with the matter said.

Asked about subsequent contacts, a GlobalFoundries spokesperson said, “We do not comment on market rumors.” PSMC did not respond to a request for comment.

Industry officials said the meetings at this stage were mostly to test interest and discuss possible incentives and subsidies, including power supply, infrastructure and availability of trained workforce.

The Vietnamese government has said it wants its first fab by the end of the decade and said Monday that chip companies would benefit from “the highest incentives available in Vietnam.”

It could also support local firms, such as state-owned tech company Viettel, to build fabs with imported equipment, Hung Nguyen, senior program manager of supply chain at Hanoi University of Vietnam, told Reuters.

Viettel did not respond to a request for comment.

$50 billion bet

However, Robert Lee, vice president of US Synopsys, a leading chip design firm with operations in Vietnam, urged the government to “think twice” before offering subsidies to build fabs.

Speaking at the “Vietnam Semiconductor Summit” in Hanoi on Sunday, he said building a foundry could cost up to $50 billion, and would have to compete on subsidies with China, the US, South Korea and the EU. Who have announced plans to spend on chips. Each between $50 and $150 billion.

At the same conference, John Nefer, president of the US Semiconductor Industry Association, recommended the government focus on chip areas where Vietnam was already strong, such as assembling, packaging and testing.

