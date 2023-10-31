Video: South London beauty supply store owner has 'nothing' to say after video of him strangling black female customer goes viral

madamnoir featured video

Beauty supply owner Sohail Sindho, who was filmed strangling a 31-year-old black female customer inside his south London shop, claimed he lost everything after the video went viral. Protesters are standing outside the beauty supply store demanding that the entrepreneur be held accountable.

“Now I have nothing in my pocket, and I am surviving by borrowing from my friends and family. The situation is getting worse every day,” said Sindho. mylondon During an interview on October 10.

Sindo, owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics, said she lost £700,000 (about US$852,432.00) after the September 11 attacks and was forced to sell her beauty supplies.

Now, the 45-year-old former retail shopkeeper and his children are hiding “in the countryside” until things return to normal, but the entrepreneur claimed he does not have enough money to feed his family.

“My children have not received hot food for a month. They’re eating bread with jam and chocolate,” he said.

Sindho alleged that he tried to detain the woman only to have her grab him by the throat.

But. On September 11, tension arose between Sindo and a black female customer after she allegedly refused to return her three wigs worth £7.99 (about $9.74). daily Mail, They claimed they informed the customer there were no refunds, but offered to replace the item.

Sindo alleges the woman tried to leave with the beauty supplies along with additional items after being offered credit. He claimed he was merely trying to “detain” the woman and prevent her from escaping when he put his hands around her neck and strangled her.

“If someone is going to steal, everyone has the right to protect their property. If you see the video, I acted in self-defense,” the shop owner said. MyLondon. “It was within my rights to do these things. If I have done something wrong, people should go to the police and file a complaint against me so that the police can come and hold me accountable.

In the viral video, the entrepreneur can be seen stopping the woman as she tries to exit the shop. The clearly upset and frustrated woman can be seen holding multiple objects while arguing with Sindo. At one point, the store owner pushes a black female shopper back into the store and then grabs her by the throat and briefly strangles her.

“Call the police,” the woman screams, trying to break free. “This man strangled me.”

The 18-year-old witness who shot the video alleged that when the woman tried to leave, Sindho “dragged” her back inside the store.

“She was asking for a refund, and they told her that was not possible. So she went to the store, and she told them if you won’t get my refund, I want to take what I get for my money,” the witness said. MyLondon. “When she tried to leave the shop, the man pushed her. She pushed him out and then he became aggressive.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of assault and granted her bail, but they did not detain Sindo after the alleged strangulation incident. mirror uk informed of.

Protests began outside Peckham Hair & Cosmetics Beauty Supply soon after the video went viral.

Since the incident, protesters have been standing outside Peckham Hair & Cosmetics and rallying in support of the woman who was assaulted by Sindo. The incident has sparked outrage in the community and sparked a large protest condemning violence against black women.

In a video obtained by Wire On September 13, protesters could be heard rallying in front of the store, shouting “shut it down”. An employee working under the new management claimed that the new store owners were losing cash every day due to the protests.

“Now there are protests outside the store and people are being asked not to shop here. “This is costing us 80% of our turnover, around £3,000 ($3,656.52) every day,” the Peckham Hair & Cosmetics employee alleged.

“We’ve also been closed for a month, and that’s £3,000 a day.”

