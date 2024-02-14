Video shows a fight on a Southwest flight to Hawaii

On February 12, a scuffle broke out between two passengers on a Southwest flight to Hawaii.

According to NBC News, the incident occurred on a plane leaving Oakland, California. The video shows a man wearing a baseball cap standing in the aisle of the plane and confronting a man standing in a row of seats. The second man appears to slap the first man on the arm, before the first man responds by punching him in the face with his right hand and then delivering several more punches.

Nearby passengers attempt to intervene, and one yells, “No way, no way!” By the end of the clip, it appears that another male passenger was able to get between the two fighting passengers by moving the man in the baseball cap to the back of the plane.

“Our reports indicate that two customers became disruptive aboard flight 1288 from Oakland to Lihue,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement obtained by NBC News. The safety and well-being of our customers and employees. The flight landed safely at its scheduled destination, and the aircraft was met by local authorities upon arrival.”

Users immediately began commenting about the behavior of the two passengers.

“How can someone go crazy on a flight?” one user asked in the comments section of the post.

Another replied, “The fastest way to make sure you never step foot on a commercial flight.”

In April 2023, a passenger captured the moment a man lost his temper on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida. In the clip, the unidentified passenger can be seen shouting at the flight attendant for about 3 minutes while carrying the crying child.

In the video, a flight attendant can be heard telling the agitated passenger, “You’re yelling.”

“The child is also like this!” The man replied.

On a United Airlines flight in March 2023, a passenger filmed his fellow passenger trying to stab a flight attendant with a spoon, which he tried to weaponize.

