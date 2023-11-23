Video of Frontier Airlines flight shows the most chaos I've ever seen on a plane - The Autopian

We are at the cusp of one of the largest travel periods in the US, and of course, the majority of that travel will be on airplanes. The fact that we humans have made air travel work – not just from a technological standpoint, but from a behavioral and cultural standpoint – is truly amazing. We’re cramming hundreds of people into aluminum tubes and then keeping them stuck a mile above the ground for hours in uncomfortable seats and restricted movement. It’s a surprise that it works as well as it does, and not every flight turns into crap. The truth is that most flights go fine despite everything. Perhaps this is why the example of a flight turning not just into a crap show, but into a complete nonsense, is so incredible, as appears to have happened on a recent Frontier Airlines flight. It’s a complete variety show of anarchy, involving screaming, fighting, security, climbing on seats, singing and proselytizing – it’s everything at once.

I guess you’ll just have to see. I’m not sure how else to describe it:

A saga on Frontier Airlines

Very good. Correct? There’s so much going on, so many players involved, so much chaos. Lots of media outlets are covering it, because, really, how could they not, including us? I especially like the title used in this daily MailWith his strange habit of putting certain words in all capital letters:

Seats and hymns? Were those the words they decided to emphasize? So if you’ve been scanning the headlines very quickly, you might be thinking, what, the Vatican has issued some new papal order that everyone must remain seated when signing hymns?

It’s not entirely clear how it all started; It appears that the woman whom the flight attendants and later the security guards were trying to restrain, who then resorted to climbing on top of the, um, seats, was the source, screaming wordlessly and in distress. Amazingly and impressively, another passenger calmed her down a bit, but the chaos could not be stopped, with a man in a white ballcap stoking the chaos, then the initial woman screaming about being kidnapped, then We learned the evangelistic woman seized the opportunity to blame a demon and try to convert some new followers to Jesus Christ, while another man yelled “Straight Texas style! I’m getting my ass beat!“Which, of course, helped. Then came the hymns.

I cannot know the mental state of the woman who caused the initial uproar; It’s certainly possible that there is a larger issue going on here, in which case I hope he gets the help he needs.

The flight was supposed to go from Houston to Denver, but it had to land in Dallas because, you know why. Upon landing, the seat boarders, preacher and white hat were all removed from the plane.

Do you want to see what the flight path looks like when you realize that the entire plane is moving towards madness? It looks like this, like a U-turn in the sky:

The whole thing reminded me of this scene from Airplane II, only without the helpful hints:



Anyway, I hope you have a great time traveling this holidays!

