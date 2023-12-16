VidCon returns to Anaheim, Michelle Khare among featured creators

VidCon is the annual hub of all things maker industry.

VidCon is returning to Anaheim for the hottest content creator gathering of the year.

Earlier this month, VidCon began selling tickets for its 2024 Anaheim flagship conference. The annual event gathers some of the biggest names in the world of content creators on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other platforms to share their insights, meet their peers and network with other established professionals in the media and entertainment industry .

The event is also a big deal for fans of these creators, as they get a chance to attend and hear or even meet their favorite digital stars in person. That’s why a big attraction for potential attendees is the official list of featured creators who will take part in various panels, talks and events during the four days of the event. And as we get closer to the convention, more creators will be named, with VidCon announcing the first thirteen confirmed names that will be attending this year’s event. The roster includes popular creators like streamer Aimsee, TikToker Angry Reactions, and comedian Eddie Burbach. The full list of the thirteen currently announced featured creators is below.

Creators take to the stage at VidCon to share their journeys and insights

The challenge of returning to the conference for the fourth time is before YouTuber Michelle Khare. And for Khare, who herself is an immense success story in the manufacturing business, VidCon represents something special for everyone working in this sector.

“It’s a really beautiful mix of all different corners of the internet. You have people from all walks of life, people who are faceless creators, animators, educational YouTubers, challenge creators. And seeing them all together, in my opinion, really shows the beautiful tapestry of the Internet,” Khare said.

Michelle Khare is one of the most famous YouTubers today, having won a Streamy Award for Show of the Year this year. While Khare features a variety of content on her social media, she is best known for her series (and won a Streamy for it). challenge accepted, The professionally produced documentary-style show features Khare adopting training regimes for tough pursuits like boxing, military, figure skating and more and taking the audience along with him on the journey.

But Khare is always pushing her boundaries when it comes to inventive challenges for her shows, explaining how the business of being a producer comes with constant growth and learning. And that’s one reason she’s enjoyed VidCon so much, and valued trading ideas with other creators in the business who have been where she was, or are on the path to where she is now. She notes that the event is good for fans who want to see their favorite creators. But she also describes some of her favorite VidCon memories, like unexpected conversations with fellow creators, staying up late to discuss everyone’s projects, and meeting peers like Kurt Hugo Schneider, Rhett & Link, and others.

“Meeting creators who have experienced the ups and downs of building a career in this industry, and learning from them and applying their learnings to your business is honestly one of the most amazing and tangible benefits. Go something like this,” Khare said.

This multi-dimensional value of VidCon, serving as both a place for fans to meet their favorite artists and a place to network within the industry, is a combination that VidCon organizers see as central to the event. Jacques Keyser, VidCon’s programming director, wants to bring together all the angles that make the event a success.

“At its core, VidCon was created as a place where fans, creators, and industry professionals could all connect and celebrate the passion we all have for the digital content community,” Keyser said.

Keyser had a lot of success at last year’s VidCon events, including the inaugural VidCon Baltimore on the East Coast, and teases that there are already several surprises in the works at the 2024 Anaheim show that he’s looking forward to sharing more about. Looking forward to as we get closer to the date. Of the incident.

The creator industry is huge and continues to expand, so there are always a variety of hot button topics to discuss during each year’s panel. At last year’s VidCon, creators and industry leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including the use of AI, the difference between short and long-form content, and concerns about burnout, among other topics.

But when asked what topics might be the focus at this year’s VidCon, Khare said it was too early to say. She notes that she can tell what’s going on in his mind at the moment, such as questions related to a manufacturer’s business roles and ideas about how to better integrate new technology. However, she notes that the maker industry moves and changes so quickly that what will be most pressing to the community may be very different by the time summer arrives.

VidCon’s activities and events attract fans, creators, and business leaders.

But whatever the topics of focus, and whichever of them Khare is called upon to speak on, he is excited to play a role in the program again, because it is the topic that is most important to him as a content creator. Holds a special place in the beginning.

“When I started out as a creator it was a personal goal of mine that I wrote on a vision board to get invited to VidCon. “And to do it again for another year is a huge honor, and I’m really excited to be there,” Khare said.

VidCon Anaheim 2024 is scheduled for June 26-29. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased Here,

