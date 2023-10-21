Victoria Beckham shares sweet photos with husband David

By Ian Gallagher and Geraint Llewellyn for MailOnline 23:54 21 October 2023, updated 23:57 21 October 2023

Victoria Beckham shared a series of photos on Instagram as she and her husband David attended a glitzy event in Miami on Saturday.

Despite Rebecca Loos recently speaking out about her relationship with the former England captain, the couple, who married in 1999, appeared to be more in love than ever.

Victoria, 49, looked sensational in a revealing black mini dress as she sat on her other half’s lap at the launch of her friend David Grutman’s new restaurant Casadona, showing off her long shapely legs.

David, 48, also opted for an all-black ensemble and rolled up his shirt sleeves to show off his infamous tattoo collection.

The pair, who have four children, were photographed with entrepreneur David, 49, his wife Isabella and supermodel Winnie Harlow, 29.

Posh captioned the post: ‘Fun in Miami!! Congratulations to @DavidGrutman on your new opening @CasaDonnaMiami! Kisses xx’.

It comes after Rebecca Loose spoke out about her relationship with David after Beckham’s documentary aired.

It has been almost 20 years since his former colleague caused a media uproar by going public with information about their relationship.

It did not get any special response from Beckham at that time. So he didn’t think even for a moment that he would address the topic – even if indirectly – after so long.

Still attracting record-breaking viewership figures, Beckham’s self-titled Netflix series ‘tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon’ with no subject matter ‘off the table’ – even That is not even the case.

But as Rebecca notes, David isn’t exactly in the right place about this. Instead he is simply asked how he dealt with the ‘numerous tabloid stories’ that arose from it.

Without directly referencing the contact or admitting guilt – or indeed anything inappropriate – he said the stories were ‘horrible’ and made him ‘feel sick every day’.

Rebecca, 47, said: ‘It’s all, “Poor me.” They need to take responsibility,’

‘Of course he can say whatever he wants and I understand he has an image to protect, but he’s painting himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I made up these stories.

‘He is indirectly suggesting that I am the one who caused Victoria pain.’

The truth is that if it was a life-changing event for her, she doesn’t talk about it at all. In his opinion, it was buried.

Happily married for a long time with two children, she has been living in blissful anonymity in Norway for the last 14 years, where she teaches yoga and works as a medical assistant.

‘It’s not like England here, there’s a lot less judgment,’ she says. ‘I used to see people come up to me in Waitrose, take pictures of me with their mobiles, right in front of me.

‘People here are nice about it. They don’t care. most of them [Norwegian friends] Say, ‘Well, I was with a married man once and I did this…’ It’s like everyone has done something sometimes.’

Although not with as many famous married men as Beckham. And few would have suffered as much humiliation as Rebecca, with the daughter of a privately educated Spanish-born diplomat branded a ‘stupid senorita’ and portrayed as obsessed with sex. She doubts whether society today would judge a woman ‘so harshly’.

Now because of the documentary she has come into the limelight again.

And despite living in the mountains, she is not beyond harassment, although reflecting on different times, it now takes a new form – vicious trolling on social media.

Sitting in a quiet corner of a hotel in the center of Oslo, Rebecca watches Beckham wonder how he and Victoria recovered from the scandal and how he managed to drag himself to training with Real Madrid.

He regrets the immense strain on their marriage.

And so the tightly controlled film, made by his own production company, asks no awkward questions of Beckham but instead bathes him in a warm, empathy-inducing glow.

It was ‘incredibly difficult’ to see his wife hurt, he says. His eyes became moist. Rebecca has seen enough and has grown distant. Actually this is his second presentation.

‘Yes, the stories were horrifying, but they are true,’ she says. ‘He talks about it in the documentary that ultimately it’s his personal life, shut it down.

