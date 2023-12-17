Vice President Harris stops at historic Atlanta restaurant after Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA – Before returning to Washington, D.C., after the Cricket Celebration Bowl, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped at a historic Atlanta restaurant.

After the big game between Howard University and Florida A&M at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, many people were looking forward to the after-party and the Busy Bee Café in Atlanta, that is, dinner with the Vice President of the United States.

“I love meeting my friends who are small business owners who are building the economy,” Harris said. WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1947, and since then, it has been one of the best places to get a taste of “the South on a plate.”

,[Small businesses] They are a huge percentage of the United States economy,” said restaurant owner Tracy Gates. “We employ many people, and we are committed not only to our business but also to our employees.”

Before Harris left, Spruill asked her if she had a message for Georgia voters.

“Well, voters here in Georgia are very important,” she said. “All issues that affect our country affect the people of Georgia.”

Dr. Nathan Price, associate professor of political science at the University of North Georgia, said the vice president’s visit was no accident.

“Georgia is one of seven states that is going to decide the 2024 election. “Recent polling for President Biden in these swing states has been really bad, and part of it is that he’s soft toward groups like African Americans who came out en masse to support him in 2020,” Price said. Said. “If he doesn’t have that same level of support, it’s really hard to imagine him winning this state again.”

