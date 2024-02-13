WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , global vibration sensor market is expected to flourish CAGR of 5.6% From 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research estimates that the total sales revenue for vibration sensors will reach US$5.6 billion By the end of 2031.

With increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, vibration sensors find applications in monitoring seismic activity, structural health and natural disaster detection, leading to increasing demand from environmental agencies and research institutions. The healthcare industry is increasingly using vibration sensors for patient monitoring, especially in wearable devices and medical devices, promoting early detection of health problems and enhancing patient care delivery.

Vibration sensors are finding new applications in agriculture for monitoring soil conditions, crop health and machinery performance. Integration with precision agriculture technologies increases productivity and resource efficiency in farming practices.

With aging infrastructure globally, governments and private entities invest in rehabilitation and maintenance projects. Vibration sensors play an important role in structural health monitoring, ensuring safety and integrity in bridges, dams, and buildings. As robotics and automation technologies advance, vibration sensors are integrated into robotic systems for improved performance, safety, and accuracy in industrial and service applications, leading to market growth in this sector.

Vibration Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

The vibration sensors market exhibits a competitive landscape driven by technological innovation and expanding industrial applications. Major players such as SKF Group, TE Connectivity and Honeywell International dominate with their diverse product portfolio and global presence. These industry leaders focus on developing advanced sensors with increased sensitivity and reliability to meet the growing needs of industries such as automotive, aerospace and manufacturing.

Emerging players such as PCB Piezotronics and Hansford Sensors contribute to the market dynamics with exclusive offerings and strategic partnerships. With increasing demand for predictive maintenance and condition monitoring solutions, competition in the vibration sensor market is becoming intense. Some of the major players are:

Baker Hughes Company

Dytron Instruments Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

National Equipment Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Omron Corporation

PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation Inc.

TE Connectivity

Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

Key findings of the market report

Accelerometers have emerged as the leading type of segment in the vibration sensor market due to their versatility and wide range of industrial applications.

Piezoelectric ceramic vibration sensors stand as the leading material segment in the market, prized for their sensitivity and versatility.

The segment 5G – 20G dominates the vibration sensor market, catering to diverse industrial applications requiring medium to high measurement ranges.

Vibration Sensor Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The increasing integration of vibration sensors within Industry 4.0 initiatives drives demand for predictive maintenance and condition monitoring solutions.

Growing automotive and aerospace industries drive demand for vibration sensors to enhance safety and efficiency.

Integration of vibration sensors with IoT platforms enables real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing awareness about predictive maintenance strategies promotes the adoption of vibration sensors in various industrial sectors.

Continued innovation in sensor technology, including MEMS-based sensors and wireless connectivity, enhances performance and expands market applications.

Global Vibration Sensor Market: Regional Profile

In North America Particularly in the United States, the market thrives due to strong industrial sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. With a focus on predictive maintenance and equipment reliability, North American companies drive demand for advanced vibration sensing technologies, driving market growth.

Particularly in the United States, the market thrives due to strong industrial sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. With a focus on predictive maintenance and equipment reliability, North American companies drive demand for advanced vibration sensing technologies, driving market growth. In Europe Countries like Germany, France and UK are leading the vibration sensor market with emphasis on automation and process optimization. European manufacturers leverage stringent quality standards and innovative sensor technologies to meet the region’s diverse industrial needs, driving steady market expansion.

Countries like Germany, France and UK are leading the vibration sensor market with emphasis on automation and process optimization. European manufacturers leverage stringent quality standards and innovative sensor technologies to meet the region’s diverse industrial needs, driving steady market expansion. Asia Pacific The region, especially China, Japan and India, is emerging as a major growth driver due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Increasing investments in sectors such as construction, transportation and energy are driving demand for vibration sensors, prompting market players to expand their presence and offerings in this sector.

product portfolio

Baker Hughes Company Provides cutting-edge solutions in energy technology, using innovation to power the world responsibly. With a focus on sustainable energy extraction and production, Baker Hughes provides advanced drilling, completions and production systems, driving efficiency and reliability in the global energy sector.

Provides cutting-edge solutions in energy technology, using innovation to power the world responsibly. With a focus on sustainable energy extraction and production, Baker Hughes provides advanced drilling, completions and production systems, driving efficiency and reliability in the global energy sector. Dytron Instruments Inc. Specializing in high-performance sensing solutions for dynamic measurement applications. Their product portfolio includes accelerometers, force sensors and pressure transducers, enabling precise data acquisition in various industries such as aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing.

Specializing in high-performance sensing solutions for dynamic measurement applications. Their product portfolio includes accelerometers, force sensors and pressure transducers, enabling precise data acquisition in various industries such as aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing. Emerson Electric Company is a global leader in automation technology and solutions, empowering industries to optimize operations and increase productivity. With a comprehensive portfolio of process control systems, valves and instrumentation, Emerson enables seamless integration and control in the manufacturing, refining and energy sectors worldwide.

Vibration Sensor Market: Key Segments

by type

piezoelectric

piezoresistive

capacitive mems

proximity check

laser displacement sensor

velocity sensor

Others (strain gauge, eddy current, etc.)

by content

piezoelectric ceramic

quartz

by measurement range

up to 5 grams

5 grams – 20 grams

above 20 grams

By end use industry

oil and gas

Aerospace and Defense

Motor vehicles and transportation

Semiconductors and Electronics

process industry

Health care

Others (Chemicals, Energy & Utilities, etc.)

by region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market fit for size US$40.3 billionAt a CAGR of 5.2% by 2031.

Lab on Chips Market size to reach US$20.7 billionAt 11.2% CAGR by 2031.

