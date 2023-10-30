SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies market size It is expected to be worth US$4.5 billion by 2032. The veterinary equipment and supplies industry has seen significant growth and innovation in recent years. With the increasing focus on pet health care and increasing demand for advanced veterinary services, the industry has experienced a surge in product development.

Request a sample of this research report @

Industry players are offering a wide range of specialized products ranging from diagnostic equipment such as ultrasound machines and digital radiography systems to surgical instruments and anesthesia equipment. Additionally, there has been an increase in demand for pet welfare products, pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. Technological advancements and increases in pet ownership and veterinary expenses.

Growing sales of advanced animal monitoring systems

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is segmented into rescue and resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring equipment, anesthesia equipment, critical care consumables, research equipment, temperature management equipment and fluid management equipment. Patient monitoring of veterinary equipment and supplies plays an important role in ensuring the well-being of animals during medical procedures and recovery.

These advanced devices enable veterinarians to closely monitor vital signs such as heart rate, respiration, blood pressure and temperature, providing real-time data for accurate diagnosis and timely intervention. The industry offers a wide range of monitoring equipment, including multi-parameter monitors, pulse oximeters, capnography and ECG machines, all designed specifically for veterinary use. These equipment and supplies assist in early detection of abnormalities, enable effective anesthesia management, and enhance post-operative care.

Desperate need for veterinary equipment and supplies for diagnostic applications

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is segmented into surgical application, diagnostic, monitoring and therapeutics. In the veterinary equipment and supplies industry, diagnosis, monitoring and therapy are essential components that contribute to the overall care and treatment of animals. Diagnosis involves the use of advanced imaging equipment such as X-ray machines, ultrasound scanners, and MRI systems to accurately identify and assess medical conditions.

Monitoring equipment, such as vital signs monitors, electrocardiography (ECG) machines and blood analyzers, enable continuous assessment of an animal’s health parameters during procedures or recovery. Therapy involves various equipment such as surgical instruments, anesthesia equipment and rehabilitation equipment that aid in the treatment and rehabilitation processes. These aspects work together to ensure accurate diagnosis, effective monitoring and efficient therapeutic intervention, enhancing the quality of veterinary care and improving animal health outcomes.

Need for constant monitoring of large animals

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is segmented into large animals, small companion animals, and other animals. Large animals, such as horses, cows and elephants, require specialized veterinary equipment and supplies to meet their unique health care needs. These animals often present different challenges due to their size, strength, and specific physical considerations.

Veterinary equipment designed for large animals includes diagnostic equipment such as portable ultrasound machines and digital radiography systems, which facilitate accurate examinations. Additionally, specialized surgical equipment and anesthesia equipment are necessary to safely and effectively perform surgeries and procedures on large animals. From hoof care equipment to transportation equipment, the veterinary industry offers a wide range of supplies specifically designed to meet the demands of large animal health care.

High demand for advanced veterinary equipment in Asia Pacific region

Geographically, the Asia Pacific veterinary equipment and supplies market is experiencing significant expansion and is poised for further expansion by 2032. The region’s rising pet adoption rates, increasing disposable income, and rising animal health awareness drive demand for veterinary equipment and supplies. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia are seeing growth in veterinary clinics, hospitals, and pet care centers, resulting in increased demand for advanced equipment and supplies. The market offers a wide range of products, including diagnostic instruments, surgical instruments, anesthesia equipment and pet wellness products. The Asia Pacific veterinary equipment and supplies industry presents attractive opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to meet the growing needs of the region’s growing pet care industry.

Request for report customization @

Competitive Landscape of the Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

Some of the key players in the global veterinary equipment and supplies industry are Digicare Biomedical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., DRE Veterinary, Covetrus, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG is the smith. Medical, Inc., Wetland Medical Sales & Services, Jorgensen Labs, and Midmark Corporation.

Partial Table of Contents (TOC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Industry Insights

3.1 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.2 Industry Impact Force

3.2.1 Growth Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increase in pet adoption

3.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of animal diseases

3.2.1.3 Increase in R&D expenditure for veterinary health care

3.2.1.4 Increasing technological advancements in patient monitoring and therapeutic systems

3.2.1.5 Increase in animal health care expenditure

3.2.2 Disadvantages and challenges of the industry

3.2.2.1 High costs associated with animal health care

3.2.2.2 Shortage of veterinarians in developing countries

3.3 Growth Potential Analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 According to animal type

3.3.4 By End User

3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.5 Porter’s analysis

3.6 PESTLE Analysis

Browse our report store – GMIPulse @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, US, is a global market research and consulting services provider, offering development consulting services as well as syndicated and custom research reports. Our Business Intelligence and Industry Research reports provide in-depth insights and actionable market data specifically designed and presented to help clients make strategic decisions. These detailed reports are designed through a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Source: www.globenewswire.com