Veteran Raquel Riley Thomas becomes media and entertainment mogul, ushering in positive change

nationwide -Raquel Riley Thomas, a decorated U.S. Army Captain veteran, entrepreneur, pageant queen, and humanitarian, has evolved into a media and entertainment mogul, reshaping industries and inspiring positive change. With over 30 years of combined military and private sector experience, she has seamlessly transitioned from the battlefield to the boardroom, and has left an indelible mark on the beauty, fashion, celebrity, lifestyle and music industries. Raquel Ann is the founder of Officer and Gentlewoman. , LLC (AOAGWLLC), is a veteran-owned media and entertainment company headquartered in Washington, DC, with satellite locations in GA, NY, LA. Since its founding in 2011, AOAGWLLC has earned accolades, winning over 75 awards. Raquel, as a publicist and owner of AOAGWLLC, has led her team to support clients in achieving over 700 appearances in print media, television, personal and radio/podcast appearances.

Military service and entrepreneurial journey

Raquel’s journey began in 1990 as a decorated military veteran, serving for nine years in the US Army as an enlisted photojournalist and later an ordnance officer. In 2002, she started her first business, Photography by Raquel, LLC, capturing actors, celebrities, and Jet magazine swimsuit centerfolds. Stepping into the world of modeling, Raquel signed with Elite Model Management and later Ford Models NYC, demonstrating her versatility in the industry.

The turning point occurred in 2011 when Raquel founded AOAGWLLC, making history with over 75 awards and hosting the competition at renowned venues such as the Kennedy Center. In 2020, she expanded her entrepreneurial footprint with the launch of Raquel Riley Thomas Beauty Line (RRBeauty), a performance-based makeup brand.

Education and community involvement

Raquel’s commitment to excellence is reflected in her educational accomplishments, which include a degree in Psychology from Hampton University and certification in Mastery of Negotiation from Harvard Business School. Actively engaged in the community, she serves as Public Relations Chair on the Executive Board of Fashion Group International Atlanta (FGIATL), a member of the Advisory Board of Operation Renewed Hope, and is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans in Media .

Raquel’s accolades include induction into the Library of Congress, Army Commendation Medal (2x), Army Achievement Medal (3x), “Veteran of the Year” 2011 by Women Veterans Rock, and recognition as a “Future Leader” by Ebony Magazine. Is included. among many others.

Personal life and advocacy:

A native of Maryland, Raquel, along with her husband, West Point graduate Ron Thomas, Esq., and their entrepreneurial daughters, Maria Raquel and Sophia Jay, exemplify a commitment to family and community. In memory of her late mother, who took her own life by suicide, Raquel supports the American Federation of Suicide and started Queen V Day, providing pampering to deserving veterans.

She attributes her success to the skills she honed during her military service and emphasizes the importance of clear communication, leadership, and adaptability. These characteristics, developed on the battlefield, transferred seamlessly to the business world, guiding AOAGWLLC to success.

Recognizing the challenges veterans face during the transition, Raquel offers valuable advice for a seamless transition from the military to entrepreneurship. Leverage military skills, seek mentorship, understand cultural differences, translate military experience, invest in continuous learning, and proudly embrace your military background.

Raquel is a leader in driving positive change, proving that even small steps can create meaningful impact. His journey, marked by profound changes in roles and responsibilities, serves as an inspiration to fellow veterans seeking a new mission beyond the uniform.

