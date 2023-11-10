Veteran on starting small business after leaving the military

With Veterans Day approaching on November 11, 2023, Yahoo Finance Live spoke with two experienced entrepreneurs about the challenges of starting a business after service and supporting fellow veterans.

Pillars of Valor CEO Zach Husted started his coffee company after struggling with PTSD, which led him to commit suicide. The idea to provide a space for veterans to openly discuss their experiences came from a conversation with a close friend. Pillars of Valor, launching on Veterans Day 2022, donates 7% of revenues to the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund to help transition veterans back into civilian life. Husted sees this as a “full circle” way of giving back, having once received a grant from the fund himself.

Steve Gagner, CEO of 14th Star Brewing Company, recalled how his brewery began as a “daydream in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan” about life after the military. He and a friend envisioned starting a brewery that focused on the two things soldiers love most about – leaving the military and beer. Now distributed across 9 states, 14th Star aims to continue making an impact while supporting veterans and donors on a larger scale.

“What happens is you lose a big part of that fabric of your life and it’s a difficult transition for people where they go from, you know, being part of this larger ecosystem of life How do you come back to the everyday world?” Husted tells Yahoo Finance.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

video transcript

Josh Lipton: Veterans Day is around the corner, and we’re highlighting veteran-owned businesses and looking at the challenges of starting a company after service and supporting other veterans as they try to assimilate back into everyday life. how are you doing. Joining us now are Zach Husted, CEO and President of Minnesota-based coffee company Pillars of Valor, and Steve Gagner, founder of 14th Star Brewing Company. So, Zack, let me start with you, and just talk to me about the company. How did you get the idea to start a company?

Zack Husted: Yeah, hey, thanks for having me. Zach Houston, Pillars of Valor. I started a company. To be frank, I was one of those– I almost became one of those statistics that you hear about. And this is the first time I’m talking about it publicly, but I almost became one of the veterans who committed suicide. And I called a friend of mine. I sat down, I stayed, and I got lost. And out of that came a wonderful conversation.

And my friend, Caleb, is a guy who’s in the coffee industry. And I said, Caleb, I’m like, how do we get more people to sit down and talk and have that moment where they can connect with people? So my friend, Caleb, he’s like, OK, what do you want to do about it? And I said, you know, Caleb, I feel like God called me to say I should start a coffee company because that’s how it happened.

And from that moment the pillars of bravery were born. And I launched it last November 11, on Veterans Day. And I give 7% of all my top revenue back to a local veteran company – or sorry, to a local veteran non-profit organization. And I’m very excited about where it’s going, how much it’s grown, and we can talk more about the challenges that we face, but it’s the inspiration for how it started. And Pillars of Valor is why.

Akiko Fujita: Zach, when you talk about some of the challenges you faced before you started this, how much of them stemmed from the challenges you faced in transitioning back to life here after your deployment? Can you talk a little bit about that and the path that it took to figure out what the next step would be or what the next chapter would be for you?

Zack Husted: Yeah, so going through 12 years of service, you know, I started at 17 years old. I joined and went to basic training, and I spent a significant part of my life in the service. And I left in 2009 when my daughter was one and a half years old, and I came home from that deployment. And you know, that’s two. And I spent a lot of time outside. And now he’s a big part of my life, you know. And she is 15 years old. And what happens is that you lose a big part of that fabric of your life.

And it’s a difficult transition for people as they figure out how to go from being a part of this larger ecosystem of life back to the everyday world. And so one day, you’re out in the field in this multimillion-dollar machine fighting wars, and the next day, you’re at home with your family. So the buffer, like, the old World War II stuff, where you’re getting on a ship and you’re coming home and it’s months and it’s weeks, it’s days now.

And so the challenges are difficult. The ability to make it so that people can transition back, it’s hard, it’s real. And people think of veterans who were like the old Vietnam veterans of World War II. they are not. These are the guys you’re going to hear about today, me and the gentleman from the brewing company. And it’s a different face. This is a different generation.

Josh Lipton: And Steve, I want to turn to you now. And tell us more about 14th Star Brewing Company.

Steve Gagner: Sure. Yes, 14th Star began as a daydream in the mountains of eastern Afghanistan. My best friend and I were posted there. This was our second combat tour together. And when you’re deployed, there are a few things you think about, one of which is the day you can get out of the army, and the other one is, well, you think about beer. And we were home brewers for a long time, and we wanted to think about what we were going to do after the military and do something that would have an impact, something that would matter to our community and our fellow veterans.

To Zack’s point, there are a lot of experienced guys who – they don’t hit the ground running, and they could use some help. And so we set out to start a brewery, not just make the best beer in the world, which I think we’ve accomplished. I’m biased. But we set out to build a business that really mattered and made a difference for veterans. And in that respect, I think we succeeded.

Akiko Fujita: Steve, what are some of the lessons you learned during your time in the military that you have been able to apply to your current business?

Steve Gagner: Yeah, so I currently teach business at the University of Vermont. This is my real work. I have a team here that essentially runs the business based on our guidance. We have a great team here. But what we have learned in service is to plan, lead, establish direction, set clear goals, develop your subordinates and ensure that they all understand what the end goal and ultimate objective is. And once everyone is aligned with those goals, along with the company values, you can really accomplish some amazing things.

Josh Lipton: And Zach, turning to you, you know, I know giving back to veterans is an important part of your business. You want to pay it forward. How do you do this in Pillars of Valor?

Zack Husted: Yes, thank you. Great question. So what we do is we give back 7% of the top line of all our revenue from our coffee packages. I’ve got a little bag here to show you. It’s called– we retail it, whole bean coffee. And this is the engine that produces the effect. And what we do is we give it to a local non-profit currently. It’s called the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund. And their whole purpose is to create a mechanism to create grants for veterans who served in combat since 9/11.

And when I came home from Iraq, I was a recipient of that grant. And so I couldn’t think of a better way or a better place to start giving than this organization. And so that’s where I donate my 7% back. As this thing grows, as this thing gets bigger, as the momentum grows, I have a lot of different plans for what we can do with it and help it grow Are. So you know, it’s a brand that people can stand behind. It is a brand of unity. It is a brand of bringing people together.

Akiko Fujita: And Steve, looking at your brewery, your beer is now distributed in nine states, as I understand it. What is the grand vision for you? Where do you go from here?

Steve Gagner: So the grand vision is to continue to make a bigger and bigger impact. And although the alcohol industry is currently consolidating and getting smaller, most companies will take this time to play it cool and safe. And we are being very aggressive in 2024. As the British SAS say, he who dares wins, and we’re betting on breakout success in ’24. Zach, not to be outdone, I’ve got a product shot right here, buddy.

Zack Husted: Yeah, man. Yours is fantastic. good for you. If I were with you I would be one with you.

Josh Lipton: Zach Husted and Steve Gagner, guys, thank you so much for your time joining us, and thank you both for your service.

Zack Husted: Thanks for having us.

Steve Gagner: Thank you. I appreciate it. They’re turning out the lights on me.

Source: www.bing.com