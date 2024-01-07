Veteran charged with making threats against member of Congress, Va.

HARTFORD, Conn. – A Connecticut military veteran has been arrested on charges of threatening government officials, including showing up to a congressman’s office wearing a tactical vest with knives, federal authorities said Friday.

Aubrey Wayne Rose Jr., 43, of Hartford, was accused of making threats against members of Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Haven and other government employees over the course of several months in 2023. of events.

Rose has been detained until a hearing Monday in federal court in Hartford. His public defender did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

According to court documents, Rose told federal agents that he has post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered a traumatic brain injury during deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and that he believed the Defense Financial Accounting Service was embezzling his benefits. Was not calculating correctly.

After sending emails to government officials in March and May threatening to exercise his Second Amendment right to bear arms, Rose showed up to the Hartford office of an unnamed member of Congress in June wearing a tactical vest and armed with knives, according to the FBI. said in an arrest warrant affidavit. The FBI said Rose was upset that his retirement and disability benefits were too low.

Officials said office staff locked the door before they entered. The FBI said Rose left, but returned later that day and made threats over the building intercom.

Rose was arrested two days later on a state misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace for the incident, according to the affidavit, but the charges were later dropped and Rose was referred for mental health treatment.

On Dec. 20, Rose went to the VA Medical Center in West Haven wearing a tactical vest and carrying a bullhorn, authorities said. He threatened to return with weapons if the VA did not help him.

