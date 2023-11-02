Veteran bond investor Jeff Gundlach says all signs point to a recession that will cost Americans jobs: 'Layoffs are coming'

According to Jeff Gundlach, the US economy is heading towards a recession.

The DoubleLine Capital chief pointed to the “de-inverted” bond-yield curve and rising unemployment rate as signs of an impending recession.

“Layoffs are coming,” he warned.

Veteran bond investor Jeff Gundlach has warned that the US economy is clearly headed towards a recession.

The CEO of DoubleLine Capital said Wednesday that the yield curve — a bond-market gauge that measures the difference between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields — is signaling that a recession is coming.

“The shape of the yield curve is extremely volatile at this point,” Gundlach told CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

“This is the classic action that one gets before a recession,” he said. “You get a yield curve that inverts, people talk about it being very inverted, but it hangs there for a long time.”

Gundlach said recessions typically occur when the yield curve inverts after being inverted for about a year. An inversion of the curve means short-dated yields rising more than long-maturity ones, which is the opposite of what is normal in the bond market.

The US Treasury bond curve inverted back in mid-2022, but has changed significantly since the middle of this year. The yield premium on 2-year bonds over 10-year bonds has now fallen to just 24 basis points, down from 109 basis points in early July, following October’s bond-market collapse.

Gundlach also highlighted the U.S. unemployment rate, which is still hovering below 4% but recently surpassed its 12-month moving average as an economic indicator that is starting to look “very bearish.” Is.

He said the next sign of a recession could be that Americans will lose their jobs. Many big tech companies and top investment banks have cut their workforce over the past two years, but most other industries have avoided staff cuts so far.

“I really believe there are going to be layoffs,” Gundlach told CNBC. “We’ve seen a pause in hiring, and now we’re starting to see layoff announcements — not en masse, but they’re for financial firms and technology firms, and I believe that’s going to spread. “

Source: www.businessinsider.com