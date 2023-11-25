VESA at Cypher Capital – Business News

Hello family,

Today we are celebrating a collaboration that took place recently when VESA traveled to Dubai for a month of meetings, partnership calls, keynote speeches and conferences.

An impressive-sized catalog of VESA works moved to the Cypher Capital Hub in October and this time, we wanted to celebrate this incredible handshake and share the stories behind the artworks you can see on the walls.

In their own words, Cypher Capital is focused on investing in the Web3 infrastructure and applications that will drive the digital economy in the future. Cypher Capital Hub at the Marina is becoming one of the hottest and most functional places to work, meet and network.

The Hub has always been a venue for art, notably two works by Banksy in the main conference room – it now also includes a VESA.

Come take a look at the stories behind the pieces you can see on the walls of the Hub!

Next time you stop by the Hub, please take a photo of you and your favorite VESA job and tag:

Cypher Capital Group / Vesa Kivinen // LinkedIn

cypher.capital/artbywessa // Instagram

Refresh has an honorary place in the VIP room along with two Banksy pieces.

integration

The first VESA piece you see on the wall when you enter the space is the integration. This piece represents the duality of worldviews that exists in the relationship between men and women in our society. On one hand, women hold more powerful positions than ever before and work incredibly hard to advance and execute in those positions. On the other hand, there is a view that supports breaking down all structures of hierarchy in capitalism and science, as they are seen as an oppressive force rather than a liberating one.

The integration was showcased at Art Dubai 2022 through Morrow Collective.

Million Dirham Hotel

Located in the sleek living room is the Million Dirham Hotel. This work is a part of the larger Mirrors-series, which explores value, experience and identity. The Million Dirham Hotel offers images of what a hotel with such a high ticket price would look like. It is an invitation to a world that challenges the ownership versus access paradigm.

The Million Dirham Hotel, like all the works in the Mirrors-series, captivates the audience with an offer to take advantage of IP invisible in the traditional art market. Download the Artiview app and experience the AR version when you stop by.

Truth or Courage – Ganesha Mudra

Next to The Million Dirham Hotel is Truth or Courage – The Mudra of Ganesha, or Ganesha for short. The work belongs to VESA’s pantheon of early crypto art, inspired by the thousands-year-old Hindu tradition of faith and worldview.

Lord Ganesha is worshiped as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences and the supreme being of intelligence and knowledge. In this piece, Lord Ganesha and his entourage have assimilated cryptocurrency symbols and blockchain code along with traditional wealth displays. Gold, platinum and diamonds hold a historical place in our minds as guardians of value, but smart contracts placed on top of Ethereum, for example, are creating the wealth of today and tomorrow.

Ganesha is perhaps the most complex work ever created by Vesa. It took over 2000 layers of photography of individual portraits and other images before Ganesha took shape.

red eye

Red Eye reflects the reality of one falling into the rabbit hole of crypto. The whirlwind seems endless, and new information coming into your consciousness sometimes claims your ability to sleep.

This piece is another piece with surprising merits, as it was featured by Forbes in January 2019 in its first article on this new movement of art and money.

Red Eye was also displayed at the opening of the immersive Dubai gallery Art in Space. It launches in its AR version through the Artiview app to display motion and sound.

compound disobedience

On the way to the VIP room you can see Compound Defense on the wall. This work is steeped in legendary moments and is a part of crypto art history. Liquid movements creating solids symbolize a decentralized financial system that has no central point of control and is therefore free to define its own rules. This freedom has its positives and negatives, but more choices means a more broad rather than oppressive experience. The jarring pattern that blends endlessly may seem disorganized at first, before the beautiful pattern presents its overall look.

Compound Defense was the first artwork used on the street legal NFT VESA art car in Dubai and its VR version has been created by Zone.

to refresh

The residence, in the elegant VIP room, features a piece created in honor of the United Arab Emirates, called Refresh. It was created in 2020 and represents a country that is artistically visionary, technologically capable and culturally mesmerizing.

At the center of the piece is the round planet Mars, which refers to the Emirati space programme. Also present is a symbolic royal horse galloping, modeled after a real-life model.

The two people featured are Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, and his wife, Maryam Al Zarouni. In the artwork, the two are immersed in the Bitcoin genesis code, as they look at the development of their country.

Refresh comes to life with the Artiview app. It has an original soundtrack, and has been featured extensively on major stages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as in crypto media.

Team VESA would like to thank Cypher Capital for showcasing these works!

Until next time,

VESA and LOTTA

Crypto and NFT Artists

Physical, NFT and all other links are given below

source: www.newsbtc.com