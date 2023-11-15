Very interesting Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction suggests ATH in early 2024

TL;DR

Introduction to Alternative Theories :Cryptocon has come up with an alternative theory predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach a new all-time high as early as May 2024, offering an alternative to the halving cycle theory.

:Cryptocon has come up with an alternative theory predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach a new all-time high as early as May 2024, offering an alternative to the halving cycle theory. principle statement : This theory outlines a four-year cycle with different phases (accumulation, preparation, new ATH, bear market), suggesting that BTC prices could range from $50k to $100k by May 2025.

: This theory outlines a four-year cycle with different phases (accumulation, preparation, new ATH, bear market), suggesting that BTC prices could range from $50k to $100k by May 2025. Comparison and Market Outlook:CryptoCon supports the Halving Cycle theory for the November 2025 ATH, but accepts the alternative theory as a possible outcome. Pending market validation of any theory, future market dynamics are the key to their accuracy.

How does the alternative theory work?

CryptoCon, a popular analyst and creator of the Bitcoin halving cycle theory, is back with another thread on the leading cryptocurrency. This time, the analyst is taunting his followers with an alternative theory – one that could see BTC reach a new ATH as early as May 2024.

As the name suggests, the Alternate Theory is an alternative to the Halving Cycle Theory, in which the top and bottom of each cycle occur within a window of +/- 21 days from November 28 in their respective years.

However, an alternative theory suggests that BTC could reach a new ATH in 2024. CryptoCon based its analysis on four years – marked in different colors to denote accumulation, preparation, new ATH and a bear market season.

Halving cycles versus alternative theories

The chart below shows that we have passed the first season – accumulation – and we are currently in the middle of the preparation phase. Interestingly, the blue year also indicates that a new ATH could be reached by May 2024, which would theoretically push prices above $50k.

Secondly, the red year suggests the price per Bitcoin to exceed $50k to $100k. The projected cycle top is projected to occur around May 11, 2025, with the next bottom projected to occur approximately one year later.

“The blue year calls for prices to spend most of their time around the median (half of the previous ATH, $34,500). Which you can say we have done. It also says that the price will rise to a new ATH at the end of the year. – said Cryptocon.

Halving cycle theory vs. alternative theory

CryptoCon said he feels more inclined towards the halving cycle theory and BTC reaching a new ATH by November 2025. However, if the price action takes a different turn, it is good to consider this new theory, the analyst said.

Yes! +/- 21 days from November 28, 2025 bittime says december But if the price action shows us then it would be good to consider this alternative theory as a possibility. But this has not happened yet – CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) 14 November 2023

Market prices have not validated any theory – only technical indicators provide the primary basis for analysis. The market dynamics of the coming year will be crucial in determining which theory gains credibility and provides a more accurate reflection of Bitcoin’s future trajectory.

So far, the analyst has made and predicted more conservative and realistic price forecasts compared to the exaggerated price targets of other investors. As CryptoPotato reported, the analyst suggested that BTC could reach $60k by 2024.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com