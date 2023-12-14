Very interesting Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction for 2024 by VanEck

VanEck Associates, a mutual fund and ETF manager with over $76 billion in assets under management (AUM), has made a bold Bitcoin price prediction for 2024.

The fund’s digital assets division expects Donald Trump’s re-election victory next year to coincide with a new all-time high price for BTC.

VanEck analysts’ 2024 Bitcoin price forecast

A recent note from Matthew Siegel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, and Patrick Bush, senior investment analyst at Digital Assets, predicted that Republican front-runner Donald Trump would recapture the presidency with 290 Electoral College votes.

As a result, the VanEck pair predicts:

“The price of Bitcoin will reach its all-time high on November 9, exactly 3 years from its previous all-time high on the day.”

Sigel and Bush believe Bitcoin’s price will favor Trump in 2024, with a Republican White House victory “increasing optimism that the SEC’s hostile regulatory approach will be eliminated.” He notes that this will also follow the Bitcoin market cycle driven by supply reductions, adding, “Bitcoin’s breakout in November 2020 also came exactly three years ago from the November 2017 top.”

Finally, the pair of analysts estimated $100K as a possible Bitcoin price forecast for 2024. He also said that “Satoshi Nakamoto will be named Time Magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’.”

Trump himself is not a fan of crypto

Trump has said that he himself is not a fan of cryptocurrencies or Bitcoin. In fact, the former President warned in 2021 that cryptocurrencies could be very dangerous. He suggested that they could create a financial bubble to rival the dot-com crash that occurred in 2000:

“Some day there could be an explosion the likes of which we have never seen before. It’ll make big tech explosions look like baby stuff. I think this is a very dangerous thing.”

But Republicans in Congress are more pro-cryptocurrency. Should Donald Trump retake the White House in 2024, Republicans would likely have more power over federal cryptocurrency policy. So, it is a bullish scenario for the price of Bitcoin.

VanEck analysts expect a Trump victory next year because of “growing evidence that voters and courts are rejecting the green lobby’s anti-growth agenda.” Polling data shows voters are more concerned about their finances, concerned that the economy is on the right track, and leaning toward Trump in key 2024 swing states.

While he trailed President Biden for most of this year, Trump began to overtake the White House incumbent this autumn. Trump led Biden for the first time in an NBC News poll in November.

source: cryptopotato.com