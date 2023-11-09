Very important Ripple (XRP) vs SEC lawsuit deadline for today

TL;DR

On October 24, Judge Analisa Torres ordered the SEC and Ripple to agree on a briefing schedule for the remedy. This phase of proceedings will finally settle the SEC’s long-running Ripple lawsuit.

But if the SEC and Ripple are unable to agree by November 9, the SDNY District Court will make the decision for them. They have until November 9 to agree. Judge Torres’ order reads:

“By November 9, 2023, the parties shall jointly propose a briefing schedule regarding the measures, or, if the parties cannot agree, shall jointly request that the Court determine a briefing schedule.”

The SEC requested a date of November 9 for Ripple Labs and the Commission to agree on a briefing schedule. Additionally, the brief will allow each party in the XRP lawsuit to present its arguments regarding remedies.

SEC seeks $770 million in Ripple lawsuit

This will end years of headaches for Ripple Labs and XRP investors. But the SEC is seeking a $770 million remedy to settle its lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

The trial has been going on since December 22, 2020. That’s when the Securities and Exchange Commission first sued Ripple Labs in the US District Court Southern District of New York.

The SEC alleges that Ripple’s sale of XRP tokens is an unregistered securities offering. The lawsuit requires the government to clarify its understanding of cryptocurrencies and the definition of securities.

Ripple Swell Gathers XRP Booster in Dubai

The November 9 briefing deadline for the Ripple lawsuit is not the only important event for XRP token holders this week.

There is also Ripple Swell in Dubai on 8-9 November. This is Ripple Labs’ flagship global conference, bringing together business partners, investors, and XRP token enthusiasts.

So far, there have been some big announcements at this year’s Ripple Swell, for example:

“Major bombshell announcements have already been made on the opening day of Ripple Swell 2023 – Africa’s largest payment processor will use #XRP worldwide – HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, using Ripple’s MetaCo for institutional custody will do”

Major explosive announcements have already been made on the opening day of Ripple Swell 2023 -Will be used as the largest payment processor in Africa #XRP Worldwide

-HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, will use Ripple’s MetaCo for institutional custody#XRP 🟢💡 is – Chad Steingraber (@ChadSteingraber) 8 November 2023

It is no surprise that XRP token traders are bullish on the price of Ripple on exchanges this week.

source: cryptopotato.com