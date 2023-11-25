Image Source: The Motley Fool

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been more successful in the stock market than most people can even dream of.

Still, by learning from a proven guru like Buffett, I think I can improve my performance even as a small private investor.

Here are seven Buffett lessons that help me in the stock market.

1. Stick to what you know

Warren Buffett says that it is difficult enough to make good investments within one’s means, let alone try to break out of them. The main point is not the size of that circle, but staying within it.

Investing in a business you don’t understand isn’t investing at all: it’s speculating.

2. Take a long-term view

Buffett says that, if you can’t imagine holding a stock for 10 years, you shouldn’t even think about holding it for 10 minutes. As a long-term investor, I agree.

3. Mix it up

However, sticking to what you know doesn’t mean putting everything in the same area. Warren Buffett diversifies his portfolio across many different companies.

I think this is a simple but smart way to reduce risk. This means that, if a company performs worse than I expect, the overall impact on my portfolio is limited.

4. Think about the cost of capital

When interest rates are high, money kept in a bank account can earn attractive amounts with little or no risk to the capital.

What about owning shares? If stocks perform poorly there may be an opportunity cost compared to keeping the money in a bank account.

This helps explain why Buffett has a large cash as well as stock portfolio. When assessing whether to buy, hold, or sell stocks, Buffett often considers the opportunity cost of investing money in those stocks for years to come.

5. Cut your losses

Despite his renowned success, Warren Buffett is the first to admit to his many investing failures. When his investment thesis changes—for example because his view of a company’s prospects worsens—he is willing to sell his stake at a loss.

I believe that many investors continue to blindly wait for recovery even as facts change, but this is a much wiser move than that.

In fact, that’s one reason I’m paying close attention to business performance boohoo, I’m trying to decide whether the company is simply going through a tough time, or whether the attractiveness of its business model has changed forever.

6. Invest known amounts

Buffett isn’t worried about getting into a stock too early. Many of his stakes are in firms that existed decades before he purchased them.

Instead, he prefers to invest money in proven businesses.

7. compound, compound, compound

What does Warren Buffett do with the billions of pounds he receives annually in stock dividends?

He puts it back into buying more shares and business! That reinvestment is known as compounding.

