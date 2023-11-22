Very fast Cardano (ADA) price prediction

Cardano’s ADA has been on the watch lists of investors and analysts, many of whom believe the coin is poised for a massive bullish run despite recent market corrections.

Despite the price drop over the weekend, ADA has recorded nearly 50% gains in the last 30 days. Analysts are now closely monitoring key resistance levels that ADA has failed to break this year.

ADA Price Poised to Fall Despite Recent Struggles

Analyst and crypto YouTuber Lakeside Crypto admitted that ADA has lagged other major cryptocurrencies in price performance amid the recent volatility. Nevertheless, he reassured investors that significant benefits for ADA are in the near future.

The analyst highlighted ADA’s continued efforts to break out of the 40 to 41 cents range, a formidable hurdle it has struggled with all year, facing rejection and downward pressure.

As we can see in the 1-month chart, ADA tried to break above 40 cents twice this November – far more than any other month in 2023, suggesting that the bulls narrative is taking over. Trying to do as the overall market is showing a healthy recovery. That said, ADA managed to float above 40 cents in April, which only lasted a week.

The analyst drew parallels between BTC and ADA, saying that if BTC succeeds in breaking above $38,000, ADA will also attempt to break its key resistance levels. He attributed the potential upside to Bitcoin’s recent ability to maintain a position above its 20-month moving average, indicating a new monthly green close.

Can ADA Break These Key Resistance Levels?

Lakeside isn’t the only investor with bullish hopes for ADA. Many analysts believe that the coin is in its “pre-bull” phase, and we could see the coin register gains of over 100% in the coming months.

Dan Gambardello, founder of Crypto Capital Ventures, expects ADA to hit an all-time high of around $11. Like Lakeside’s analysis, Gambardello also draws attention to historical trends, noting that ADA experienced substantial price growth a year after the previous BTC halving.

source: cryptopotato.com