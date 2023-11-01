'Very easy money': Charlie Munger praises Warren Buffett's big bet on Japan

Hong Kong CNN –

Warren Buffett’s decision to invest billions of dollars in Japan was a “no-brainer” that felt like a gift from God, according to his business partner.

“It was extremely easy money,” Charlie Munger, Buffett’s longtime lieutenant and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA), said in an interview with the Acquired podcast released this week.

“It was as if God had opened a chest and put money in it.”

In the summer of 2020, Berkshire revealed that it had purchased approximately 5% stakes in each of Japan’s top five trading companies. In total, the American industrial and insurance group invested $6.7 billion at the time, while telling shareholders it could maintain and grow the size of those holdings over the long term.

This year, when Japan’s stock market reached a 33-year high, Berkshire revealed that it had actually doubled its stake, bringing its stake to an average of more than 8.5% in each company. The US giant still has room to run, as it has previously said it may eventually increase its stake in each firm to 9.9%.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indexes are up more than 20% so far this year.

firms The companies backed by Berkshire – Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co., and Sumitomo – are known in Japan as “sogo shosha”, or general trading companies. They play a vital role in the country’s economy, working in a wide range of industries, including energy, technology and manufacturing.

Munger described the investment opportunity as a rare chance to acquire stable assets with huge cash flows and very little risk. “Something like that – if you’re as smart as Warren Buffett, maybe two or three times in a century, you’ll have an idea like that,” the 99-year-old said.

The executive explained that Berkshire was able to make its largest bets outside the United States because of Japan’s historically low interest rates. This means the group can borrow money as cheaply as 10 years ago, he said, and use the money to buy stocks with a 5% dividend.

“These trading companies were really old companies, and they had all these cheap copper mines and rubber plantations, and so you could borrow [easily]Munger said.

He suggested that Berkshire is in a unique position to borrow at low interest rates because of its strong credit rating. Other companies “couldn’t get it,” he said. “But Berkshire, to its credit, could do it. The only way to achieve this was to be very patient and pick up small pieces at a time. It took forever.”

According to Munger, the group has now invested at least $10 billion.

Buffett’s decision to invest in Japan has increased optimism about prospects in the world’s third-largest economy. The veteran investor has previously praised “Japan’s future,” drawing more attention to the country from other foreign backers.

In his wide-ranging interview, Munger emphasized investment elsewhere in Asia.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, which counts Berkshire as a long-term investor and competes fiercely with Tesla (TSLA), is a “miracle,” he thought.

“But the guy works 70 hours a week and has a very high IQ. He can do things you can’t do,” Munger said, in an apparent reference to BYD’s billionaire founder and Chairman Wang Chuanfu.

Apart from “one or two” automakers that have excelled in electric cars, Munger said he’s not a fan of trying to pick winners. The sector revealed that they had lost money on investments in South Korea’s Hyundai Motor.

Beyond the market leaders, “I don’t even look at the auto industry,” he added.

Munger also maintained Berkshire’s position on Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (TSM), saying he would prefer “something with a real consistent brand of its own, like Apple.” The iPhone maker has long been one of Berkshire’s top holdings, worth $177.6 billion in the second quarter.

Earlier this year, in a rare reversal, Berkshire said it had sold its entire stake in TSMC after the “Oracle of Omaha” expressed unease about its Taiwan homebase and geopolitical tensions. The semiconductor giant is considered a national treasure in Taiwan, and its presence is seen as providing a strong incentive for the West to defend the island against any attempts by China to take it over by force.

And despite the problems plaguing the world’s second-largest economy, Munger gave it a thumbs up, saying: “The Chinese economy has better future prospects for the next 20 years than almost any other major economy.”

China’s leading companies are virtually “stronger and better” than leading companies elsewhere, he said, while being available “at a much cheaper price.” “So naturally, I am willing to take some China exposure in the Munger portfolio.”

However, looking at the investment landscape more broadly, Munger suggested that the days of finding easy opportunities have waned. In the early days of Berkshire’s operation, “there were a lot of low-hanging fruit,” he said.

“You don’t have an easy job right now.”

Source: www.cnn.com