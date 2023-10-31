Very curious revelation in the Ripple (XRP) vs SEC case

A letter from December 2020 reveals that renowned US legal scholar Joseph Grundfest advised former SEC Commissioner Jay Clayton not to sue Ripple, as it would mean a systemic, international risk that could harm large numbers of innocent XRP holders. Can deliver.

John E. Deaton of Crypto Law US published the letter on a thread on X, where he also talked about the antitrust and unethical practices committed by Jay Clayton and other SEC representatives.

Speaking of Grundfest, here is his letter to Clayton before the lawsuit was filed, pleading with Clayton not to sue. @Ripple Alleged that XRP was a security while ETH was given a free pass. He warned that this would destroy the lives of innocent holders who have no connection to Ripple. Remember, Grundfest worked like this… – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 28 October 2023

Grundfest, himself a former SEC commissioner, said that simply by introducing the procedures, all parties and intermediaries would stop transacting with XRP, leading to a lack of liquidity, which would impact the price of the token and ultimately innocent third parties. The parties will suffer losses of several billion dollars. ,

Furthermore, the letter highlights the importance of XRP as one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market. As of December 16, 2020, XRP had a market capitalization of approximately $23.8B, the third largest coin. Such a lawsuit would “impact a wide range of policy concerns with significant consequences for the country’s financial and securities markets,” Grundfest said.

Additionally, Deaton cited an interview in which Clayton said that, even in non-fraud cases, he prefers to sue company executives because it “changes the dynamics,” in this case, of Ripple. Brad Garlinhouse and Chris Larson. it, According For Deaton, this is an intimidation tactic that increases the burden on the government and is why Grundfest warns against engaging in such practices.

ETHGATE?

Speaking about SEC policies, Grundfest criticized the agency’s impartiality and true intentions behind the lawsuit; If

“The staff has not clarified any material differences between the operations of Ether and XRP that are relevant to the application of federal securities laws. Imposing securities law obligations on XRP while leaving Ether untouched raises fundamental fairness questions about the Commission’s exercise of discretion.

Grundfest said that if there is no “material difference” between ETH and XRP, then both should not circulate freely in the market or be subject to the same federal laws. This apparent preference for ETH over XRP is why Deaton calls Grundfest “the first ETH conspiracy theorist.”

When FedNow came into existence, Crypto Twitter concluded that the lawsuit was likely a result of the Fed and SEC working together to shun Ripple and It was meant to be kept as an instrument. Institutions.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com