Very curious discovery about Ripple (XRP) price and Bitcoin

: Recent data shows a high correlation coefficient (0.84) between the prices of Bitcoin and Ripple, suggesting a closer relationship than previously thought, especially compared to the negative correlation between Bitcoin and stock prices. Trading volumes indicate overlap: The high daily trading volume for the XRP-BTC pair on major exchanges such as Bitstamp and Binance reflects significant overlapping interest between investors in both cryptocurrencies.

In February 2019, “Mastering Bitcoin” author Andreas Antonopoulos claimed:

“The people interested in XRP are not interested in Bitcoin.”

Background: BTC vs XRP

The two ultra-high market cap, blue chip cryptocurrencies have certainly competed for capital flows and growth. In those “early days” of the burgeoning blockchain industry, so-called “Bitcoin Maxis” said that Ripple was not a “real” blockchain. XRP army calls Bitcoin an old blockchain.

Maxis claimed that Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism to secure a completely P2P cash network makes BTC more secure than XRP. Meanwhile, the most ardent Ripple supporters criticized Bitcoin for being too energy-intensive and slow to make payments.

But is it now true that the Bitcoin and Ripple people actually have nothing to do with each other? Here’s what some of the data say.

Bitcoin Ripple Price Correlation: 0.84

According to data from fintech analytics firm Macroaxis, the three-month Bitcoin Ripple price correlation coefficient is trending at 0.84:

“The correlation between historical prices or returns on Bitcoin and XRP is a relative statistical measure of the degree to which these equity instruments move together[…] The value of correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to +1[…],

Compare this to the Bitcoin stock correlation, which fell into negative territory after the S&P 500 index fell, while the prices of Bitcoin and XRP rose in October.

Meanwhile, the XRP-BTC trading pair saw daily volume of over 590,000 XRP on Bitstamp alone on Saturday, according to Trading View data. On Binance, the XRP-BTC pair saw an even higher daily trading volume of 41.2 million XRP.

In addition to the high Bitcoin-Ripple price correlation, this is strong evidence that there is an overlap of interest in XRP and BTC among a large number of cryptocurrency traders today.

